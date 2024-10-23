The Solana blockchain has been a holy grail for memecoins since the launch of Pump. Fun.

Pump. Fun is an instant memecoin generator powered by the Solana Blockchain that allows users to create a memecoin with just a few clicks.

The ease in creating memecoins created by Pump. fun led to its abuse as witnessed in the era of the Celebrity meme coin frenzy where lots of celebrities were involved in pump-and-dump schemes.

The celebrity meme coin era brought a lot of bad reputation to the Solana ecosystem and Pump. Fun was perceived as a long-term net negative for the crypto space.

However, that notion has cooled off a bit since the end of the celebrity memecoin era and the Solana blockchain is once again gaining attention for the launch of some exciting projects on it.

One of such project is known as $PACHAT a new and exciting project on the Solana blockchain currently trending in the Global Crypto space.

What is $PACHAT?

$PACHat is a blockchain project inspired by the playful and nostalgic art of Matt Furie, the creator of the famed “Boys’ Club” comic.

The $PACHAT token draws its style from the signature style of Matt Furie while aiming to encapsulate a sense of fun, camaraderie, and artistic creativity, blending it with the fast-moving world of decentralized finance.

The core of the $PacHat project aligns with Furie’s comic universe, where characters exhibit carefree, friendly, and laid-back attitudes.

In line with this, the $PACHAT token represents a vibrant community, resonating with “vibes wif frens onchain,” which captures the relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere the project seeks to foster within its holder base. The focus of the $PACHAT team on building a positive, friendly environment is crucial to its growth.

Now that we have outlined what $Pachat is we are going to discuss 4 key things to note about this project.

Solana Backed

$Pachat is a Solana Memecoin powered on the Solana Blockchain one of the fastest blockchains in the industry. $PACHAT being part of the Solana ecosystem gives it an extra layer of credibility and taps into the newfound Goodwill of the Solana Blockchain.

Token Structure and Supply

The $PacHat project has a total supply of 420,690,000 tokens. This figure is relatively small compared to the token supply of other memecoins. The figure reveals the light-hearted nature of the project.

The project’s liquidity pool has been burned, ensuring no future alterations to its structure and providing long-term holders with additional confidence.

Moreover, the contract has been revoked, eliminating any potential for future modifications or manipulations — a key feature aimed at maintaining trust within the $PacHat community.

Finally, there are zero taxes on transactions, which encourages active trading and participation.

Project’s Plans

The $PACHat has already garnered more than 3,000 holders at the moment and is looking ahead to a progressive road map

The Road Map according to the project’s official website includes.

Phase 1: Focuses on building momentum by getting $PacHat trending across various platforms, such as CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, along with strategic marketing efforts.

Phase 2: Involves expanding visibility through YouTubers, influencers, and other social media campaigns, driving further engagement.

Phase 3: Targets CEX listings and aims to grow the holder base to over 100,000, coupled with efforts to secure T1 exchange listings, marking a major milestone for the project.

Project’s Future

$PACHAT’s roadmap above reveals the bright future ahead of the project and its token.

The roadmap outlines a step-by-step plan for increasing the number of holders, expanding its reach, and securing listings on top-tier exchanges.

Each phase of the project is designed to create greater visibility and traction, which, in turn, could lead to more mainstream recognition.

What to Know

$PACHAT’s combination of a zero-tax structure, transparent tokenomics, and a strong community base makes it stand out in an increasingly packed crypto space.

$PACHAT is a memecoin that is notorious for its volatility and double-digit losses. Traders and Investors are advised to exercise caution while investing.