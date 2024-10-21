Story highlights

Nigeria’s national grid collapsed eight times in 2024, causing widespread blackouts and disruptions.

In response, NERC will hold a public hearing with stakeholders, civil organizations, and the public to find solutions.

Experts recommend decentralization, SCADA completion, and renewable energy to prevent future failures.

The recent collapse of Nigeria’s national grid, plunging millions of homes and businesses into darkness, has raised concerns about the reliability of the power system.

The grid has failed eight times in 2024, with three incidents occurring in just one week.

Following the latest collapse, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced plans to hold a public hearing, inviting stakeholders from NESI, civil society groups, and the general public to explore solutions.

Meanwhile, the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, noted that while grid failures are sometimes unavoidable, prioritizing efficiency is essential to prevent frequent breakdowns.

In this article, Nairametrics examines recommendations from stakeholders and experts on how to prevent recurring grid failures and ensure a more reliable power supply.

Finalization of the acquisition of the SCADA System

According to Babatunde Osadare, a senior official at Ikeja Electric, infrastructure investment—particularly in the SCADA system is key to curbing frequent grid collapses.

The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system enables real-time monitoring and control of the grid, allowing operators to detect faults, manage loads effectively, and respond swiftly to issues.

The federal government recently unveiled the SCADA technology, valued at $56 million, in partnership with the World Bank to improve grid stability.

However, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Managing Director, Sule Abdulaziz, said, “The acquisition of the system has not yet been finalized, adding that only 70% has been reached.”

Speaking to Nairametrics, Osadare emphasized the importance of the SCADA system: “Collapse may happen when the frequency is too high or low due to real-time energy demand and generation. Difficult to balance without SCADA tools that help with real-time grid monitoring.

“Work has started here. It was partially launched a few weeks ago. If the SCADA system is finalized and there is an independent system operator, things will be better except for continued alleged sabotage.”

Decentralization of the National Grid

Power consultant and energy expert Ayoola Oginni pointed out that decentralizing the grid is critical to reducing failures. He said, “The Nigerian government should speed up efforts to decentralize the national grid. This can be through mini-grids driven by renewable energy sources like solar photovoltaic and wind turbines.”

Oginni explained that issues like overload, outdated infrastructure, and vandalism contribute to grid instability. He urged the government to approve a new constitutional amendment to allow states to generate and transmit their electricity.

“The government should approve the constitutional amendment bill to allow state governments to generate and transmit their own electricity. This presents an opportunity for investors and industries to participate in the Nigerian energy market.

“Also, the states or businesses can transmit excess supply to the national grid. Micro-grid projects could also expand to send excess power to the national grid,” he added.

Alternative Sources of Energy

Experts are also calling for alternative energy sources to reduce pressure on the national grid. Ifeanyi Ukuwuoma, CEO of Powerfull Technology Limited, emphasized the need for renewables.

He explained, “Diversifying energy sources is another crucial step. The government should focus on promoting renewable energy sources like solar and wind, which can be distributed throughout the grid.

“By integrating these renewable sources, the energy supply becomes more resilient and less reliant on traditional methods, helping to meet growing demand and reducing the risk of imbalances that lead to grid instability.”

Bottom Line

While factors like vandalism and unforeseen events can still affect the grid, experts agree that a well-managed system can prevent frequent collapses.

Modernization, decentralization, and renewable energy adoption are key to building a stable electricity network.

“Modernization and proactive management are essential to reduce the risk and ensure a more stable electricity supply,” said Ukuwuoma.

Oginni also stressed the need for a favourable investment climate, saying, “The government must provide a favourable climate for investment to improve the infrastructure of the power sector.”

As NERC prepares for its public hearing this Thursday, these expert recommendations offer actionable steps toward stabilizing Nigeria’s power supply and minimizing disruptions.