The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced the date for a public hearing on the incessant collapse of the national grid.

NERC, in a statement on Sunday, said the public hearing which will be held on Thursday, October 24, will focus on issues surrounding revamping the grid system in the country.

The national grid failed three times in barely one week, plunging the country into a nationwide blackout.

According to NERC, the public hearing would include no stakeholders from the power sector, civil society organisations as well as the general public.

What NERC is Saying

The statement signed by the management of the regulatory commission reads:

“In line with Section 48, subsection 1 of the Electricity Act 2023 (Amended), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is mandated to conduct public hearings on critical issues relating to the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“The Commission has noted with concern the recent escalating incidence of grid disturbances often leading to marked outage in several states thus reversing many of the gains recently achieved in reducing infrastructure deficit and improving grid stability.

“In this regard, the Commission hereby invites NESI stakeholders, civil society organisations, and the general public to a hearing which is scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, 24th October, 2024. Venue: Commission’s Hearing Room, Fourth Floor, Plot 1387, Cadastral Zone A00, Central Business District, Abuja. Time: 10:00 am Prompt.”

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that the national grid has collapsed for the third time in less than a week, throwing the nation into yet another widespread blackout.

The grid, which has experienced repeated disruptions over the last few days, was only restored two days prior, only to fail again on Saturday. This series of breakdowns has sparked concerns about the stability of the power infrastructure and its impact on businesses and households nationwide.

This latest collapse marks the eighth grid failure in 2024, with three occurring within the past week alone, intensifying fears over the grid’s reliability and underscoring the urgent need for reforms in the power sector.