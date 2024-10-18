The Lagos State Government has called on residents and property owners along the Ogun River banks to relocate to higher grounds in anticipation of water releases from the Oyan Dam.

The announcement follows the commencement of staggered water releases by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, aimed at maintaining the integrity of the dam and managing potential flood risks.

The update was contained in a statement by Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, on Thursday.

Wahab noted that the release of water is informed by real-time hydrological data, as well as rainfall forecasts from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and flood outlooks from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

“During a Press Briefing at the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources earlier today, the Lagos State Government has alerted residents and property owners at the Ogun River Banks to be ready to relocate to higher grounds as the authorities of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authorities commences staggered release of water from Oyan Dam.

“Lagosians needed to be alerted on the commencement of release of water to maintain the sanctity of the dam and it’s socio-economic implications for Lagos State.

“It is crucial to understand that the dam’s annual operations are informed by real-time hydrological data, rainfall predictions from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and flood outlooks from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA),” the statement read in part.

These coordinated efforts between the various agencies, he noted, ensure that the dam operates safely, balancing flood control with maintaining the dam’s structural integrity.

The Lagos State Government acknowledged that affected areas include communities such as Kara, Mile 12, Agiliti, Ikosi Ketu, Owode, Ajegunle, and Odo-Ogun.

However, Wahab stressed that flooding in these areas is not solely caused by the Oyan Dam releases but also by contributions from over 52 tributaries that converge along the Ogun River.

Combined with runoff from heavy rainfall, these tributaries exacerbate the flood risks in the affected regions.

The statement further disclosed that the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority has initiated dredging operations along the Ogun River’s downstream sections, spanning the Ikorodu to Isheri axis. The dredging aims to deepen the river channel, increasing its capacity to handle water flow and reduce the likelihood of flooding during periods of high inflow.

Wahab reassured the public that the state government is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with relevant agencies and communities.

He emphasized that humanitarian concerns, especially for vulnerable groups such as women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, remain a priority.

The Commissioner urged residents to support government efforts by keeping drains clear and refraining from dumping waste into drainage channels, which can obstruct water flow.