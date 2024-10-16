Bybit, a top crypto exchange in the Crypto industry has announced that it will be listing $X tokens for spot trading on October 24.

This is good news to the millions of crypto enthusiasts who are engaged in the X Empire crypto project.

The X Empire crypto project is one of the TON blockchain-powered projects existing on Telegram as a mini-app and part of the vibrant community of tap-to-earn crypto games hosted on Telegram.

Bybit announced the development via its Telegram channel revealing that the X token will be listed for Spot trading at 12:00 UTC on October 24, 2024.

“Bybit Spot Will List @xempiregame ($X) Soon

$X deposits/withdrawals will be available via the TON chain.

Timeline

Deposits: Oct 18, 2024, 8 AM UTC

Listing: Oct 24, 2024, 12 PM UTC

Withdrawals: Oct 25, 2024, 10 AM UTC” Bybit announced via telegram.

At the moment the X Empire crypto project is at its Chill Phase. The chill phase is the time when participants have the opportunity to earn up to 5% of the total token supply, equivalent to 34.5 billion tokens.

The chill phase will end on Thursday, October 17 at exactly 18:00 UTC. The X Empire team has assured its community that failure to participate in the chill phase will not in any way affect their eligibility for the initial token distribution of 70%

Spot trading Details for X token traders

Bybit noted that deposits for X tokens will open at 8:00 a.m. UTC on the same day of the listing.

The decision by Bybit to start early is geared towards giving users time to prepare for trading. The Withdrawal feature will be disabled for 24 hours from the listing date meaning that withdrawals will start on October 25

The crypto exchange also confirmed that all transactions, including deposits and withdrawals of the X tokens, will be carried out via the TON blockchain.

X Empire community reacts

The community of the X Empire project is highly anticipating the spot trading of the token on Bybit with a focus on how it performs on Bybit and other platforms.

The project and its token have gained considerable recognition in the industry as it is inspired by Elon Musk one of the richest men in the world. The project also mirrors the success of other Tap to earn games tapping into the massive userbase of Telegram.

What to Know

The credibility of the X Empire project is boosted by its listing on exchanges like OKX and Bybit and its association with the TON blockchain a star in the industry at the moment.

The project is inspired by Elon Musk and the X Empire team revealed that more listings on various exchanges are in the works.