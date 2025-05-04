Bybit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is broadening its trading portfolio to include U.S. stocks and commodities, aiming to appeal to a wider investor base.

This strategic expansion represents a major step toward integrating traditional finance with crypto, offering enhanced investment opportunities to both retail and institutional traders.

During a May 3 Livestream event, Bybit CEO, Ben Zhou, unveiled the company’s ambitious new direction, emphasizing its commitment to diversifying trading options.

Access to major stocks

Bybit users will soon gain access to major stocks such as Apple and Microsoft, alongside commodities like gold and crude oil, reflecting a broader adaptation to evolving financial markets.

Bybit’s newly expanded offerings seek to bridge the gap between crypto and conventional financial instruments, reinforcing its position as a multi-asset trading hub.

The platform’s integration with MetaTrader 5 (MT5) ensures a seamless transition for traders, enabling leverage of up to 500x on select assets, which is particularly attractive to high-risk traders seeking substantial returns.

Although gold and oil trading were previously available in a limited capacity, Bybit’s latest expansion represents a full-scale integration of traditional markets.

Competing in the Evolving Financial Landscape

Bybit’s move positions it in direct competition with established platforms like Robinhood, which offer both crypto and traditional assets. This fusion of crypto-native and conventional finance exemplifies the changing paradigms within digital trading, as platforms increasingly cater to multi-asset investors.

The decision to expand product offerings aligns with shifts in U.S. policy under the current administration, fostering a more supportive environment for cryptocurrency adoption.

Regulatory improvements have encouraged innovative financial instruments, allowing exchanges like Bybit to explore new asset classes beyond crypto.

What you should know

Bybit’s expansion comes in the wake of a major security breach earlier this year, in which the exchange lost 500,000 ETH, valued at approximately $1.5 billion.

Despite the setback, Bybit has demonstrated strong recovery efforts, with CEO Ben Zhou detailing ongoing collaboration with industry partners to trace stolen assets.

“About 28% of the stolen ETH became untraceable, complicating recovery efforts, but we are actively tracking the remaining assets in partnership with security firms,” Zhou stated.

What this matters

The breach underlined the vulnerabilities in the cryptocurrency sector but also highlighted Bybit’s resilience and ability to rebuild investor confidence.

Trading volumes and user activity are now approaching pre-breach levels, signaling a steady recovery supported by reinforced market infrastructure.

With its expanded trading portfolio, Bybit is poised to redefine the cryptocurrency exchange model, merging traditional financial assets with crypto to meet the growing demand for diverse investment opportunities.

As the industry continues to evolve, Bybit’s strategic growth could shape the future of multi-asset trading within the digital economy.