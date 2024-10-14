Deakin University’s Faculty of Health has opened applications for the Deakin Global Health Leaders Scholarship.

Applications are now open but will end at Trimester 3, 2025, which falls between November and February.

According to the institution, this scholarship is intended for international students looking to pursue advanced studies in health and offers a 20% reduction in tuition fees for eligible courses to help lessen financial costs.

What To Know

Details inform that international students can apply for the Deakin Global Health Leaders Scholarship when enrolling in several specified programs.

The eligible courses include:

Master of Health Promotion (H759),

Master of Public Health (H757),

Master of Health Economics (H704),

Master of Health Management (H756), and

Master of Nutrition and Population Health (H748).

To qualify for the Deakin Global Health Leaders Scholarship, applicants must have an overall equivalent Weighted Average Mark (WAM) of 65% in their Bachelor’s degree.

Applicants should have met the English and academic requirements for entry to their selected course

Applicants should also not have accepted any other Deakin scholarship or bursary

Scholarship Details

The Deakin Global Health Leaders Scholarship offers a 20% discount on the total indicative tuition fee, as outlined in the offer letter. This reduction applies for the standard duration of the selected course.

The university also highlights that other fees not covered by the scholarship may apply; and that the scholarship does not extend beyond the normal duration of the course, even if students undertake repeated or additional units.

This means that while the scholarship provides a tuition discount, additional fees may not be included. It also clarifies that the scholarship will only cover the standard length of the course and will not be extended if students take extra classes or repeat any units.

In regards to school fees, the institution states that tuition fees differ based on one’s course and start year. Deakin University encouraged interested students to use its fee estimator tool to get an idea of study costs.

Application Process

The application process for this scholarship is straight forward. Interested applicants should apply for one of the eligible courses mentioned in the call letter. By doing so, they will automatically be considered for the Deakin Global Health Leaders Scholarship.

More details about the application process can be found on the university’s website.

Deakin University further urged that Interested applicants should ensure they meet the eligibility requirements and apply before the deadline to benefit from this financial support.