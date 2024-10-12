The Ogun State Government has officially commenced the construction of the Gateway Inland Dry Port in Ogun State.

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday, with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in attendance.

Oyetola emphasized that the Inland Dry Port, located in Itori, Ewekoro, is set to become a key logistics hub, aimed at improving the movement of goods across Nigeria.

The project, he explained, is expected to create over 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs, while alleviating congestion at major seaports such as Apapa and Tin Can Island.

This, he noted, will boost the efficiency of Nigeria’s logistics network and drive growth in local businesses.

“This project is about laying the foundation for a key logistics hub that would facilitate the movement of goods across Nigeria,” Oyetola said during his address.

He added, “It will attract investments that will spur regional development, benefiting Ogun and beyond.”

The minister further emphasized that the project aligns seamlessly with the current administration’s agenda of fostering innovation and economic growth.

Inland dry ports, he noted, offer a faster and more efficient alternative for transporting goods, easing pressure on Lagos’ coastal seaports and benefiting the national economy.

In his address, Governor Dapo Abiodun highlighted that the Gateway Inland Dry Port marks a significant milestone in Ogun State’s transformation into a major logistics and industrial hub.

He stressed that the project will not only promote development within the state but also serve as a crucial transport and logistics hub for Nigeria, facilitating the movement of goods across the country and beyond.

“This will transform the state into a leading logistics and commercial center, both in Nigeria and across West Africa,” Abiodun remarked, noting the port’s potential impact on regional trade.

He further emphasized the strategic location of the port in Kajola, Itori, as a key driver of industrial activity and manufacturing within Ogun State.

Governor Abiodun also noted that, upon completion, the facility is expected to significantly enhance Ogun’s ranking on the ease-of-doing-business index, making the state a more attractive destination for both local and international investors.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to industrialization and economic growth, stressing that the Gateway Inland Dry Port will create jobs, attract investments, and benefit the state and the wider region.