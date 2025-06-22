The Ogun State Government has warned residents to brace for more torrential rainfall over the next three weeks, cautioning that the ongoing flash floods may persist as the rainy season reaches its first peak.

The disclosure was made in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Ola Oresanya, and issued on Sunday.

He urged residents not to panic but to strictly adhere to safety guidelines aimed at protecting lives and property, noting that flash floods are a natural and predictable occurrence during this period.

Oresanya advised residents to stay indoors during rainfall or seek safe shelter if already in transit, and warned motorists against attempting to cross flooded areas until the water recedes.

He also reminded the public to contact the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) or the nearest Flood Emergency Response Team in case of any emergency.

“Ogun State Government has enjoined residents of the state not to panic due to the ongoing flash-flood in the state, which is natural, but instead stay calm and obey all the advice to mitigate it.

“According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ola Oresanya the assurance became necessary to stop them from all panicky measures as well as remind them of the advises they must heed which are aimed at safeguarding lives and property during this raining season when predictable flash- flood are prevalent,” the statement read in part.

It added, “While warning residents of the state to expect more torrential rain in the next three weeks which is first peak of the raining season, he used the opportunity to inform the citizens of the need to contact the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA and the Flood Emergency Management response teams at the nearest local government to them in case of any emergency.”

The commissioner also warned motorists and commuters to avoid driving through flooded areas, noting that such floods usually recede within one to two hours. He urged residents to clear drainage channels around their homes to ensure the free flow of water.

To support emergency response, he added that Community Development Associations (CDAs) have been mobilised across the state to serve as first responders in their communities.

What you should know

In neighbouring Lagos State, the government earlier this year warned of above-normal rainfall in 2025, with flash floods expected to disrupt daily activities, threaten lives and property, and delay flights.

The rainy season was projected to begin in late March and extend until early December, with an estimated 1,936mm of rainfall above the long-term average. The forecast, influenced by a neutral El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phase, pointed to prolonged rains, delayed cessation, and strong winds at the start and end of the season.

To reduce the impact, the Lagos State Government said it intensified flood control efforts, including the desilting of drainage systems, and is working with weather agencies to issue timely early warnings.

The Lagos State government recently announced that illegal dumping of refuse or littering would attract a N250,000 fine or up to three months’ imprisonment, with harsher penalties for repeat offenders. It warned that dumping waste in drains and road setbacks contributes to flooding, public health hazards, and urban decay.

Residents have been advised to clear blocked drainage and adhere to flood safety measures during the peak rainy season.