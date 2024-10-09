On October 9th, 2024, Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber announced important changes to South Africa’s visa system.

The new Remote Work Visitor Visa and a Points-Based System for Work Visas are designed to simplify processes and attract foreign workers and investors.

The new visa reforms aim to remove bureaucratic obstacles that have made it hard to enter the country.

By simplifying the visa process, these changes are expected to create jobs and increase investment and tourism, helping to grow the economy.

Key Features of the New Visa Reforms

Business Tech reports that the Remote Work Visitor Visa allows high-earning workers from abroad to spend their foreign income in South Africa. This is intended to strengthen the local economy as these visitors pay Value-Added Tax and buy food, goods, and services from local businesses.

Schreiber noted the importance of these changes, stating, “The gazetting of all required elements for the Remote Work Visitor Visa and the new Points-Based System for Work Visas amounts to the single most progressive and pro-jobs regulatory reform South Africa has seen in decades.”

Points-Based System Overview

Reports indicate that the new Points-Based System for Work Visas is designed to reduce corruption and improve efficiency in visa processing.

It provides a clear way to assess applications, making the process easier. To qualify for a Critical Skills or General Work Visa, applicants need to earn 100 points.

‘For General Work Visa applicants outside the Trusted Employer Scheme, the minimum threshold for gross annual income has been set at R650,796,’ South Africa’s Home Affairs reports.

This amount is double the median income in the formal sector, which is intended to protect lower-end jobs while attracting skilled professionals.

Eligibility Criteria

The Department of Home Affairs has outlined specific criteria for applicants. To qualify for a Critical Skills Work Visa, an applicant must:

Meet all prescribed requirements for the visa.

Reach the 100-point threshold through an occupation on the critical skills list.

If the applicant accumulates points through other means, they may still qualify for a General Work Visa, provided all other requirements are met.

Schreiber pointed out that these changes will facilitate the hiring process for South African companies and multinational corporations. “This reform aligns with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to overhaul the visa regime to attract skills and investment,” he noted.

Economic Impact

Further reports provide that independent research commissioned by the Reserve Bank and the International Food Policy Research Institute indicates that increasing the proportion of high-end skills in South Africa by just 0.02% could enhance annual economic growth by 1.2%.

The study suggests that an enhanced visa regime could generate seven new jobs for each skilled worker added to the economy.

Schreiber added that by using market-based reforms to reduce red tape and improve transparency, Home Affairs is tackling corruption in South Africa’s immigration system while working to grow the economy and create thousands of new jobs.

Minister Leon Schreiber’s reforms mark a big change in South Africa’s immigration and labour policies. By making the visa application process easier and introducing a points-based system, the government hopes to attract skilled workers and drive economic growth.

These changes could make South Africa a more appealing place for talent and investment, supporting the country’s economic development goals.