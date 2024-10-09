President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, a paediatrician and former First Lady of Kebbi State, on her election as President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu’s election, which took place on October 8, marks a historic milestone as she becomes the first African and the fifth woman to lead the global organisation dedicated to cancer control.

In a statement issued by the State House, by Bayo Onanuga-Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy). President Tinubu highlighted the significance of Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu’s election, calling it a landmark achievement that underscores her competence, dedication, and leadership in public health.

He noted that her new position reflects not only her personal accomplishments but also the depth of talent within Nigeria, further enhancing the country’s growing influence in global health governance.

Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu’s career has been distinguished by her long-standing commitment to cancer advocacy, both within Nigeria and internationally. During her tenure as First Lady of Kebbi State, she played a major role in developing the Kebbi State Strategic Plan for Cancer Control. In addition, she served as Chairperson of the First Ladies Cancer Initiative, where she championed cancer prevention and treatment initiatives across Nigeria.

What to know

President Tinubu praised her ongoing contributions to public health, noting her founding of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, which has been at the forefront of cancer awareness and support services in the country.

Furthermore, Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu currently serves as a Senior Advisor to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and as Vice Chair of Nigeria’s National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination. Her leadership has been instrumental in the successful vaccination of 12 million girls against Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a key cause of cervical cancer, through a collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Health and international partners.

The President also reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to improving cancer care in Nigeria. A key component of this effort is the allocation of N37.4 billion to the Federal Ministry of Health’s Oncology Initiative, which aims to establish six cancer centres across Nigeria over the next two years. These centres will be located in teaching hospitals in Benin, Zaria, Katsina, Enugu, Jos, and Lagos, significantly boosting the country’s cancer treatment capacity.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu’s leadership as UICC President will strengthen global cancer control efforts and bring heightened attention to the challenges faced by low- and middle-income countries in managing the disease.

The UICC, headquartered in Geneva, was founded in 1933 and boasts over 1,100 member organisations from more than 170 countries and territories. Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu’s presidency is expected to bring a renewed focus on cancer prevention and treatment, particularly in Africa and other developing regions.