The Nigerian Senate has called on the Federal Government to significantly increase funding for the country’s universities in the 2025 budget to address the numerous challenges plaguing Nigeria’s higher education system, particularly the growing brain drain of lecturers and inadequate funding for public universities.

During a recent session, lawmakers raised concerns over the current state of Nigerian universities, noting that many qualified lecturers are leaving the country for better opportunities abroad.

Senator Anthony Okorie voiced the gravity of the issue, stating,

“Brain drain has assumed an unprecedented posture in recent times due to the current economic situation of the country. This should be a cause for concern as it threatens the survival of the country’s higher education.”

Senator Ekong Samson echoed this sentiment, stressing that the continuous loss of academic talent could undermine the future of Nigeria’s development. “We are losing the best to the outside world. No nation progresses without a firm commitment to education,” Samson said.

Backstory

The debate in the Senate follows the 14-day ultimatum issued by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the Federal Government, demanding urgent action on several unresolved labor issues. At the heart of ASUU’s demands is the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, based on the Nimi Briggs Committee’s Draft Agreement of 2021.

ASUU is also pushing for the release of withheld salaries from the 2022 strike and increased funding for the revitalization of public universities.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, had earlier criticized the government’s failure to address these long-standing issues, warning of a potential crisis in the public university system. “These actions are fueling a crisis in the public university system,” Osodeke stated, expressing frustration with the government’s delay in meeting the union’s demands.

Senate’s resolution to the crisis

In response to the looming crisis, the Senate unanimously adopted several resolutions, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio urging the Federal Government to act promptly. “We urge the Federal Government of Nigeria to increase budgetary allocations to the Federal universities in the 2025 budget so as to take care of the problems faced by Nigerian universities,” Akpabio stated.

The Senate also emphasized the need for comprehensive reforms in the university system, particularly in terms of funding, governance, and salary structures. Lawmakers believe that these measures will not only address the current labor issues but also help curb the brain drain and restore confidence in Nigeria’s higher education system.

What you should know

ASUU’s 14-day ultimatum, which began on September 23, 2024, centers around several critical issues. These include the implementation of the Nimi Briggs Committee’s 2021 Draft Agreement, the release of unpaid salaries for staff affected by the 2022 strike action, and increased funding for the revitalization of universities.

The union has also called for the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to replace the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which ASUU claims has caused numerous payment irregularities.

In addition, ASUU is demanding the payment of outstanding third-party deductions, such as check-off dues and cooperative contributions, which have been delayed by the government. The union has warned that failure to address these issues within the given deadline could lead to renewed industrial action, further disrupting academic activities across the country.