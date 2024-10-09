The Federal government has announced the commencement of zero Value Added Tax (VAT) on pharmaceutical products and medical devices in a bid to reduce drug prices in the country.

In a statement signed by the Head of Information in the Federal Ministry of Health, Alaba. R. Balogun, noted that the Executive Order on harmonised implementation framework has been cleared to be gazetted.

Furthermore, the Ministry noted that following the completion of the process, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) can now begin implementing zero VAT and excise duties on pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

It also stated that local manufacturers of pharmaceutical products will now begin to benefit from the relief measures.

It stated, “The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is pleased to announce the finalization of the Executive Order Harmonized Implementation Framework, which has now been cleared for gazetting. This critical step ensures that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Customs Service can proceed with the implementation of zero VAT and excise duties on pharmaceutical products and medical devices.”

“With the implementation of this Executive Order, we anticipate a notable reduction in the prices of essential pharmaceutical products and medical consumables. This development aligns with the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to reducing both the physical and financial pain faced by millions of Nigerians who depend on these critical health supplies.”

It was noted that the gazetting of the Harmonized Implementation Framework represented the realization of the third pillar of the Ministry’s 4-point agenda, which focuses on unlocking the healthcare value chain.

Backstory

Earlier in June 2024, President Tinubu signed four Executive Orders to implement zero tariffs, excise duties, and VAT on specialized machinery, equipment, and pharmaceutical raw materials in order to enhance local production of essential healthcare products.

The initiative was targeted at pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices like needles and syringes, biologicals, and medical textiles, aiming to significantly strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare value chain.

Then the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Pate noted that the orders will help reduce drug prices across the country.

Rising drug prices in Nigeria

Following the exit of major pharmaceutical manufacturers like GSK and Sanofi from Nigeria and the depreciation of the Naira, the prices of drugs skyrocketed across the country. This made healthcare expensive for many Nigerians especially the most vulnerable.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the prices of drugs such as ventolin inhalers, Augmentin and others spiked by almost 1000% last year following the exit of GSK.