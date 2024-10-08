The Hollywood film It Ends With Us has surged to an impressive N64.6 million at the Nigerian box office, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood romance of 2024.

Distributed by FilmOne, the movie continues to captivate audiences, who are encouraged to “head to the cinema and fall in love all over again,” as shared by the company on X (formerly Twitter).

Directed by Justin Baldoni, It Ends With Us hit theaters on August 9, 2024. Based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, the film tells the emotionally charged story of Lily, a young woman determined to overcome a traumatic childhood as she embarks on a new chapter in her life.

Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she meets a charming neurosurgeon, and what starts as a blossoming romance soon reveals darker undertones. Lily begins to recognize troubling patterns in her relationship, reminiscent of the dynamics between her parents.

The film’s powerful narrative is bolstered by a star-studded cast featuring Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Justin Baldoni, Kevin McKidd, and Hasan Minhaj, among others.

With a production budget of $25 million, the film’s performance at the global box office has far exceeded expectations.

It has generated 13.8 times its initial budget, making it a financial triumph. The film’s Nigerian debut was equally successful, grossing N8.7 million in its opening weekend, followed by a 10% increase in its second weekend, reaching N9.6 million.

Already this year, Hollywood movies recorded N2.32 billion contribution to the Nigerian box office revenue, which accounted for 49.95% of the market.

What to know

Beyond the Nigerian market, It Ends With Us has made a substantial impact on the global stage. The film grossed approximately $80 million worldwide during its opening weekend, outperforming Deadpool & Wolverine, which was in its third week at the time.

As of now, the film has brought in $120 million in domestic earnings and an additional $121 million from international markets, bringing its global total to around $242 million. With this momentum, the film is expected to surpass the $250 million mark in the coming days.

It Ends With Us has outpaced the lifetime global earnings of other popular female-driven literary adaptations, including The Girl on the Train ($173 million), Where the Crawdads Sing ($145 million), and Crazy Rich Asians ($237 million).

However, it still faces tough competition from previous blockbuster romance adaptations, such as Twilight, which grossed over $400 million, and Fifty Shades of Grey, which amassed nearly $570 million worldwide.