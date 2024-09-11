Nollywood’s latest thriller, The Weekend, directed by Daniel Oriahi, has made an impressive impact at the Nigerian box office.

After less than two weeks in cinemas, the film has grossed N18.1 million, with N8 million earned during its opening weekend alone.

According to data from the Nigerian Box Office, The Weekend secured its place among the top performers between September 6 – 8, showing the film’s appeal amidst stiff competition from both local and international releases.

The Weekend, a bloody thriller that explores the dark secrets of a woman’s soon-to-be in-laws, is directed by Oriahi and produced by Uche Okocha of Trino Motion Pictures.

What to know

The film’s storyline centres around Nikiya, portrayed by Uzoamaka Aniunoh, who is looking to be accepted by her fiancé Luc’s (Bucci Franklin) family.

But what starts as a warm family visit takes a grisly turn as hidden truths begin to surface. The film’s focus on family dynamics, relationships, and psychological trauma, alongside its sharp storytelling, has garnered significant attention.

Before its Nigerian box office release, The Weekend premiered in the Midnight section of the Tribeca Festival, a prestigious international film event in New York.

Oriahi, who has been in the Nollywood industry for over a decade, shared his thoughts on the movie. “One year you are making low-budget movies, then the next year, you’re getting called that your film has been selected for Tribeca.”

Though The Weekend is by far Oriahi’s most ambitious production to date, with a budget far exceeding his previous projects, he acknowledges the practical realities of making films in Nollywood.

The movie was shot in less than three weeks, with minimal preparation time after Oriahi took over from a previous director.

Despite the constraints, the film’s success at the box office reflects Nollywood’s growing ability to compete in both local and international markets.

More insights

The box office success of The Weekend comes amid a highly competitive weekend, with several international and domestic titles delivering strong performances. Leading the charge was Deadpool & Wolverine, which has already grossed a staggering N642 million cumulatively and added an impressive N19.7 million over the weekend.

The film’s continued dominance reflects the audience’s appetite for big-budget international blockbusters alongside local productions.

Daniel Oriahi, who previously directed the psychological horror film Sylvia in 2018, has a reputation for exploring darker, more complex narratives.

Sylvia, which starred Zainab Balogun, Chris Attoh, and Ini Dima Okojie, marked a significant departure from mainstream Nollywood, establishing Oriahi as a filmmaker willing to take creative risks.