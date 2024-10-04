The Lagos State Government has announced that it will fully enforce the ban on Styrofoam food containers and single-use plastics (SUPs) by January 2025.

The moratorium on SUPs, extended until the end of 2024, will soon expire, paving the way for full implementation.

This decision aims to mitigate the harmful effects of plastic waste on both the environment and public health.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who was represented by the Special Adviser for Environment, Engr. Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, during a one-day stakeholders’ workshop on the ban held at the MAN Centre in Ikeja.

A statement from Kunle Adeshina, Director of Public Affairs for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, confirmed this on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

“While the implementation of the ban on Styrofoam commenced on the 12th of February, 2024 upon the expiration of a three weeks moratorium, the State announced a six- months moratorium period for SUPs which was later magnanimously extended till end of the year 2024 upon Stakeholders appeal to give room for more consultation while the ban on SUPs be effective by January 2025” he said.

Wahab highlighted the ban’s crucial role in tackling plastic pollution in Lagos, noting that plastic waste clogs waterways, harms air quality, and poses health risks. He stressed that Styrofoam and single-use plastics take centuries to degrade, making the ban essential for environmental protection.

The statement also noted that the Lagos State government is working closely with private sector organizations to provide alternatives for Styrofoam containers and other SUPs, while supporting research into new technological solutions.

Wahab recognized that although the transition may be challenging, the state government is prepared to fulfill its responsibilities under the Lagos State Plastic Policy by creating a supportive environment for its implementation.

More insight

The statement noted that during the one-day workshop, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, Permanent Secretary of the Office of Environmental Services, emphasized that plastic waste management is one of Lagos State’s biggest challenges.

He highlighted how the ban on Styrofoam and single-use plastics has significantly reduced waste in drainage systems and waterways across Lagos.

Tajudeen stressed the importance of engaging stakeholders to find practical solutions and reassured businesses that the government would not take actions harmful to their progress. However, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining a clean environment.

Professor Funminiyi Adeleke, the guest lecturer and former Dean of Law at Lagos State University, emphasized that while the ban is essential, its economic implications cannot be overlooked. He called for increased awareness and the development of strategies to mitigate the impact on businesses and consumers.