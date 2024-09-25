PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc reported a pre-tax loss of N5.2 billion in its interim financial statements for the period ending August 31, 2024.

This figure represents an 86% year-over-year improvement compared to the N38.6 billion pre-tax loss the group recorded in the same period last year.

Despite this loss, the group experienced a surge in revenue, which rose by 29% year-over-year to N39.9 billion in the quarter ending August 31, 2024, compared to N31.0 billion in the same period last year.

Key Financial Highlights: Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023

Revenue: N39.9 billion, +29% YoY Cost of Sales: N27.7 billion, +29% YoY Gross Profit: N12.2 billion, +27% YoY Administrative Expenses: N3.6 billion, +50% YoY Exchange Loss: N9.2 billion, -79% YoY Net Interest Income: N1.1 billion, +174% YoY Pre-tax Loss: N5.2 billion, -86% YoY Earnings Per Share (EPS): N1.17, -88% YoY Total Assets: N169.7 billion, +8% YoY Current Liabilities: N136.7 billion, +10% YoY

Commentary

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc saw a 29% year-over-year growth in revenue, increasing from N31.0 billion in Q2 2023 to N39.9 billion in Q2 2024.

However, the rise in revenue was accompanied by a proportional increase in the cost of sales, which also jumped by 29% year-over-year to N27.7 billion, up from N21.5 billion in the same period last year.

As a result, the group generated a gross profit of N12.2 billion, reflecting a 27% year-over-year increase compared to N9.6 billion in 2023.

However, administrative expenses surged by 50%, reaching N3.6 billion in Q2 2024, compared to N2.4 billion in the previous year.

Furthermore, the group faced substantial exchange losses, amounting to N9.2 billion, though this figure represents a 79% improvement from the N44 billion exchange loss recorded last year.

It posted a negative net interest value which declined by 174% year-over-year to N1.1 billion.

Despite these costs, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc was able to reduce its pre-tax loss from N38.6 billion in 2023 to N5.2 billion in 2024, depicting an improvement.

Additionally, the company’s earnings per share saw an 88% recovery, moving from a negative N9.73 per share in 2023 to N1.17 per share in 2024.

PZ Cussons’ total assets grew by 8% to N169.7 billion as of Q2 2024, compared to N157 billion in the same period last year.

However, current liabilities also rose by 10% year-over-year, standing at N136.7 billion compared to N123.8 billion in 2023.

While PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc reported pre-tax losses in the first quarter ending August 31, the group’s financial performance shows significant improvement in areas, such as revenue growth and reduced pre-tax losses.