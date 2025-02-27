The All-Share Index closed the trading session on February 27, 2025, in negative territory, declining by 123.53 points to reach 107,675.46.

This decrease represents a 0.11% fall from the previous day’s figure of 107,789.99, remaining below the 108,000 level.

In contrast to the index’s dip, market volume surged by 72%, escalating from 245.5 million to 423.3 million shares traded.

Despite this increase in trading activity, market capitalization held steady above N67 trillion, maintaining a value of N67.1 trillion, consistent with the prior day.

A closer examination of individual stock performances reveals that OANDO and PZ achieved notable gains of 10.00% each. Conversely, FIDSON and ETI faced significant declines, dropping by 9.60% and 9.51%, respectively.

Additionally, FCMB and ZENITHBANK emerged as pivotal players in the day’s trading activities, significantly impacting overall turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 107,675.46 points

Previous ASI: 107,789.99 points

Day Change: -0.11%

Year-to-Date Performance: +4.61%

Volume Traded: 423 million shares

Market Cap: N67.1 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

OANDO: up 10.00% to N52.80

PZ: up 10.00% to N32.45

HONYFLOUR: up 9.96% to N13.03

CAVERTON: up 9.80% to N2.69

LIVESTOCK: up 9.35% to N6.90

Top 5 Losers

FIDSON: down 9.60% to N17.90

ETI: down 9.51% to N31.40

GUINEAINS: down 8.33% to N0.66

PRESTIGE: down 7.50% to N1.11

SUNUASSUR: down 6.44% to N5.52

Trading volume

Daily market volume experienced a remarkable increase of 72%, rising from 245.5 million to 423.3 million shares traded.

FCMB topped the trading leaderboard with an impressive 102.2 million shares exchanged, closely followed by ZENITHBANK, which recorded 33 million shares.

ACCESSCORP secured third place with 31.2 million shares traded, while JAIZBANK and CAVERTON contributed significantly with 24.4 million and 20.9 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ZENITHBANK emerged as the leader, facilitating transactions totaling N1.5 billion.

FCMB also made a substantial contribution, adding N1 billion to the daily total.

WAPCO and ACCESSCORP further enhanced trading value, contributing N831.5 million and N801.8 million, respectively, while OKOMUOIL rounded out the figures with N593.7 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, OANDO gained 10.00%, while WAPCO saw a decline of 3.23%.

For the FUGAZ category, only FBNH and UBA recorded losses of 0.67% and 0.27%, respectively.

Notably, ZENITHBANK, GTCO, and ACCESSCORP experienced no price movements during the session.

Market outlook

Despite the daily decline, the All-Share Index remains in a long-term bullish trend. A pullback following consecutive declines may present investors with opportunities to purchase shares at reduced prices.

If the index is not deemed overbought, this pullback could pave the way for a sustained upward rally.