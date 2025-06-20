Carex, the globally trusted name in hygiene, has officially relaunched in Nigeria, introducing its new Masterbrand identity and an expanded portfolio of antibacterial solutions.

The refreshed range includes handwash, bar soaps, and antiseptic liquids; all designed to help Nigerian families stay protected every day.

The relaunch event, held at The Lagos Marriott Hotel, brought together media professionals, health experts, regulators, influencers, and key stakeholders. Together with PZ Cussons, they celebrated Carex’s renewed mission: to win the war against germs and champion everyday hygiene.

“Carex has always stood for protection and care,” said Oghale Elueni, Managing Director, PZ Cussons Nigeria. “This is more than just a Masterbrand relaunch. It’s about a bigger mission- to win the war against germs wherever you are- at home, at work, in school, on the go”

Echoing this commitment, Martha Kayode, Head of Marketing at PZ Cussons, added: “This relaunch is a fresh start. A chance to renew our promise to Nigerian families. Every single product is formulated to kill one million+ germs in seconds, while being kind to your skin”

Commenting on the significance of the event to the long-lasting relationship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, stated: “As we celebrate this milestone, let us also celebrate the spirit of partnership that makes it possible. Let us recognize the resilience of Nigerian consumers, the vision of companies like PZ Cussons, and the growing alignment between UK enterprise and Nigerian ambition.”

The brand’s message drew praise from dignitaries and health leaders alike. Professor Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, highlighted the critical role of hygiene: “Good hygiene saves lives. Carex is reaffirming that truth today.”

Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Lagos State, commended Carex’s advocacy: “Promoting everyday hygiene is essential to reducing the disease burden in our communities. Carex’s dedication to this cause is commendable.”

According to Mr Shettima T.A the General Secretary, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, ‘This relaunch marks a significant milestone in NANNM’s collaboration with PZ Cussons; a partnership that has been guided by a clear sense of purpose- promoting health and hygiene through products that meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy’

Guests were treated to a vibrant afternoon. From cultural performances to interactive demos of Carex’s advanced formulations. A dance troupe- ‘ Dance na the main thing’ and Wande Coal, the R&B croone,r added energy to the event, making the celebration one to remember.

“This relaunch is more than a new look. It’s a renewed promise: to protect and serve Nigerian families,” said Adedunmola Ezichi, Category Manager. With powerful antibacterial action that kills over one million germs in seconds, Carex products also care for your skin, leaving it soft with its no-irritation formula. From trusted handwash to bar soaps and antiseptics, Carex now offers a complete hygiene solution for every household.