National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued an urgent recall of two specific batches of hypertension drug, Cardura XL (Doxazosin), manufactured by the American pharmaceutical company, Viatris Inc.

The affected lots, identified by the batch numbers 81470418163765 and 81470408163764, are being recalled due failure of critical tests for impurity levels and degradation, potentially affecting patient safety.

Cardura XL contains doxazosin mesylate and is commonly used to treat high blood pressure and help men with an enlarged prostate urinate better.

NAFDAC’s directive calls for immediate caution from importers, distributors, and retailers. They are advised to avoid the sale and distribution of the affected drug lots.

Potential risks

The use of poor-quality drugs, such as those that do not meet impurity and degradation standards, poses significant health risks. These risks range from ineffective treatment to more severe consequences, including allergic reactions, anxiety, harm to the patient, or in extreme cases, death.

NAFDAC has urged anyone in possession of the affected Cardura XL lots to immediately halt the use or sale of the drug. They are instructed to return the products to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Consumers who have used the drug and experienced any adverse effects are strongly encouraged to seek medical attention.

Substandard medicines

NAFDAC has opened multiple channels for reporting substandard medicines.

Healthcare professionals and consumers can report suspicious or falsified drugs by contacting NAFDAC through its toll-free number (0800-162-3322), via email (sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng), or by using the Med-safety app, available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.

What you should know

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had also recalled Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap (100g) with batch number 81832M 08, produced in Germany, due to the detection of a harmful chemical impurity.

The soap contains Butylphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA), commonly known as Lilial, which is banned in cosmetic products due to its potential health risks, particularly reproductive harm and skin sensitization. This chemical is often found in perfumes and has been linked to adverse effects on unborn children.

NAFDAC emphasized that the inclusion of BMHCA in the soap violates the Cosmetic Products Regulation, leading to the recall of this batch. Additionally, several other Dove products, such as Derma Spa Goodness and Men Care, have also been recalled or banned in various countries for similar reasons. The agency has reiterated the prohibition of soap importation into Nigeria.