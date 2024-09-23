President Bola Tinubu has mandated a crackdown on cybercriminals and transnational car theft syndicates operating in Nigeria.

This is according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the president has directed security and law enforcement agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to ramp up efforts in tracking and prosecuting individuals involved in these illegal activities.

Tinubu emphasized that one of the most effective ways to combat such criminal activity is to deprive perpetrators of the proceeds of their crimes.

EFCC handovers $180,300 and 53 vehicles to Canada

The President’s order follows the recent handover of $180,300 and 53 vehicles by the EFCC to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), representing the assets of two Canadian citizens who were victims of cybercrimes involving Nigerian nationals.

Tinubu praised the EFCC for its collaboration with international partners, including the RCMP, to ensure the return of stolen goods to their rightful owners.

The statement also noted that President Tinubu expressed concern over the involvement of transnational criminal organizations in using Nigeria as a hub for stolen vehicle exports.

He commended the EFCC for its recent recovery of vehicles and funds, which he called a strong testament to the nation’s commitment to fighting organized crime.

The statement read: “President Bola Tinubu has directed security and law enforcement agencies — including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) — to intensify efforts in cracking down on individuals in possession of and trafficking in stolen vehicles.

“The President notes that one of the most effective tools available to law enforcement agencies is depriving criminals of the proceeds from their illicit activities.

“He acknowledges the recent handover of 53 vehicles and $180,300 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), on behalf of two Canadian citizens who were victims of cybercrimes perpetrated by Nigerian nationals.

“While expressing concern over the involvement of transnational organised criminal groups in exporting stolen vehicles to Nigeria, President Tinubu commends the Commission for collaborating with partners to ensure a coordinated and professional repose to this menace.”

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to tackle financial crimes, stating that Nigeria will not be a destination for illicit wealth or stolen goods from other countries.

Also, the President directed all relevant agencies, particularly anti-corruption bodies, to ensure that confiscated assets are preserved in accordance with existing laws and international agreements, emphasizing the need to protect Nigeria’s financial integrity from the influence of organized crime.

What you should know

Earlier, the EFCC in a statement said that its Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, handed over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) the sum of $180,300 and 53 vehicles, being assets recovered for Canadian victims of Nigerian fraudsters.

About $164,000 of the recovered cash assets belong to a victim, identified as Elena Bogomas while $16,300 belong to another victim known as Sandra Butler.

The EFCC statement noted that the recovered 53 vehicles were stolen in Canada, freighted to Nigeria and distributed to multiple locations in Nigeria.

Representing the RCMP in the handover ceremony were Robert Aboumitri, First Secretary, Deputy High Commission of Canada and Nasser Salihou, Liason Officer and Programme Manager, RCMP.

In July this year, Justice Deinde I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, ordered the final forfeiture of 20 cars stolen from Canada to Nigeria. The cars were forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.