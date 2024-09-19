The Lagos State Government on Thursday sealed Idera Market in Oshodi for contravening environmental laws of the state.

The closure was carried out by operatives of the Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) during a routine inspection aimed at enforcing environmental cleanliness in markets across the state.

The Corp Marshal, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole, explained that the inspection team discovered filth, unhygienic practices, and indiscriminate refuse dumping, prompting the decision to seal the market. He noted that the market will remain closed indefinitely until further notice.

The announcement, shared by Ajayi Lukman, Head of Public Affairs and Advocacy at LAGESC, was posted on the agency’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

”As part of intensified efforts aimed at ensuring adherence to environmental cleanliness across registered markets in the State, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI on Thursday sealed off Idera Market situated at the Oshodi area of the State for contravening environmental laws.

“This disclosure was made by the Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (rtd) at the Agency’s Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi.

“According to him, ‘our operatives stationed across the Oshodi division during routine market monitoring identified the filth, unhygienic practices and indiscriminate dumping of refuse around the Idera Market area which prompted us to seal off the market until further notice,’’ the statement read in part.

The statement noted that Cole expressed concern over the poor hygiene at the market, warning that it could lead to illness and disease outbreaks among vendors and buyers. He emphasized the need for markets to adopt proper hygiene practices to prevent the spread of diseases.

Cole also highlighted that the market leadership failed to provide a valid waste collection contract, leading to the accumulation of refuse. He issued a stern warning to all markets in the state, stressing that KAI operatives are monitoring for infractions, and any non-compliant market will be sealed until it meets hygiene standards.

What you should know

The Lagos State government has, in recent months, sealed several major markets, including Mile 12, Ladipo, and Oyingbo, due to non-compliance with the state’s sanitary regulations.

These markets were temporarily shut down and allowed to reopen only after meeting the stringent environmental and hygiene standards set by the government.

In addition to markets, several business establishments, such as fast food outlets and restaurants, have also been sealed for failing to comply with sanitary requirements.

Recently, Cravings & More, a fast food outlet along Egbeda-Idimu Road, was sealed for discharging waste into public drains following multiple public complaints.

The Lagos State government has reiterated its commitment to intensifying efforts to ensure residents and businesses comply with environmental laws.