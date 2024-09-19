The Canadian government has announced immigration reforms for 2025, which will cut international student permits by 10% and tighten rules for foreign workers to protect the immigration system and support economic recovery.

According to a press release from the Canadian government, the reforms aim to strengthen temporary residence programs and manage the growing volume of temporary residents.

The plan includes reducing the percentage of temporary residents in Canada from 6.5% to 5% of the total population.

Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship disclosed “The reality is that not everyone who wants to come to Canada will be able to—just like not everyone who wants to stay in Canada will be able to. We are taking action to strengthen our temporary residence programs and roll out a more comprehensive immigration plan to meet the demands of today’s changing landscape. Our immigration system must preserve its integrity, and be well managed and sustainable. And as we look forward, we will do everything it takes to achieve that goal and set newcomers up for success.”

Study permit issuance

The Canadian government is implementing a notable decrease in the issuance of study permits for 2025. The intake cap will be reduced by 10%, from the 2024 target of 485,000 to 437,000 new study permits.

This reduction reflects a strategic move to stabilize the number of study permits issued and manage the volume of temporary residents. For 2026, the number of study permits is expected to remain at the same level as in 2025, maintaining this reduced cap.

For the 2025–2026 intake, master’s and doctoral students will need to submit a provincial or territorial attestation letter as part of their study permit application. Approximately 12% of the study permit allocation will be reserved for these students, recognizing their contribution to the Canadian labor market.

Foreign worker eligibility

In addition to limiting study permits, Canada will enforce stricter rules for work permits under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and the International Mobility Program (IMP).

Starting later this year, work permits will only be available for spouses of master’s degree students whose programs last at least 16 months.

Work permits will also be restricted to spouses of foreign workers in management or professional jobs, or in sectors with labor shortages.

These changes aim to match foreign worker intake with Canada’s current labour market needs. Minister Randy Boissonnault emphasized the focus on Canadian workers

“The Temporary Foreign Worker Program was designed to address labour market shortages when qualified Canadians were not able to fill those roles. Right now, we know that there are more Canadians qualified to fill open positions, the changes we are making today will prioritize Canadian workers and ensure Canadians can trust the program is meeting the needs of our economy.” Boissonnault said

Post-graduation work permit

Another significant change is the update to the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) Program, which allows international students to gain work experience in Canada after completing their studies.

Starting November 1, 2024, all PGWP applicants will be required to demonstrate proficiency in either French or English. Specifically, university graduates will need a Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) level 7, while college graduates will require a CLB 5

This fall, the government will adjust the program to better align with immigration goals and the evolving labour market.

These updates are expected to make the program more selective, ensuring that international students who remain in Canada contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Work permit eligibility

Significant changes are also being made to work permit eligibility. Starting later this year, only spouses of master’s degree students whose programs last at least 16 months will be eligible for work permits.

Additionally, work permit eligibility will be restricted to spouses of foreign workers in management or professional occupations, or sectors experiencing labour shortages.

Asylum Claims and Visa Integrety

Canada is facing a rise in asylum claims due to global displacement trends.

To address this, the government will invest $743.5 million over five years, starting in 2024, with an additional $159.5 million ongoing. This funding aims to bolster the asylum system’s stability and effectiveness.

The government is also enhancing visa decision-making processes to detect fraud and reduce non-genuine visitors. Minister Marc Miller highlighted that these efforts are crucial for maintaining a trustworthy immigration system while adapting to economic changes and managing temporary resident volumes