New data from the Department of Education shows that international student enrolments in Australia surpassed one million for the first time in the year 2024.

A total of 1,018,799 enrolments were recorded, marking an increase of 128,447 from the previous year, Macrobusiness informs.

This growth is attributed to both universities and Vocational Education and Training (VET) institutions, which saw significant rises in enrolment numbers.

Growth driven by universities and VET institutions

According to the latest figures, the surge in international student enrolments was primarily driven by the university and VET sectors. Enrolments in higher education increased by 64,217, while VET enrolments rose by 63,876.

Additionally, international student commencements reached a record high of 495,469 in the year 2024, an increase of nearly 20,000 from the previous year. This marks a significant milestone in Australia’s international student sector.

Policy changes and impact on visa applications

Despite the strong enrolment figures, recent policy changes have had an impact on the types of students enrolling in Australia. Ministerial Direction 107 (MD 107), introduced in 2023 by former Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil, aimed to manage the flow of international students and curb net overseas migration.

Under this policy, immigration officials were instructed to prioritize visa applications from countries with low visa rejection rates, such as China. As a result, students from high-risk regions like South Asia and Africa, where there is a higher likelihood of visa overstays, were less likely to have their applications approved.

The policy also led to a shift in enrolment patterns. Top-tier universities in major cities saw an influx of Chinese students, while regional institutions reported fewer students from high-risk countries. Applications from India, Nepal, and the Philippines saw significant declines, with reductions of 43%, 57%, and 67%, respectively.

In contrast, visa applications from China remained relatively stable, with less than a 2% decrease. These changes have led to concerns about the future diversity of international students in Australia’s higher education sector.

New reforms and changes in immigration policy

Macrobusiness reports that last week, Education Minister, Jason Clare announced a replacement for MD 107, called Ministerial Direction 111 (MD 111). Under the new policy, visa processing will be more balanced across institutions, with all universities and VET providers treated equally up to 80% of their student cap.

Once an institution reaches this threshold, its visa applications will be placed at the back of the queue. Clare explained that this new approach would allow for better management of the international student flow and support regional educational institutions.

“It shouldn’t just be the big inner-city unis that benefit from international education. TAFEs, regional and suburban unis should benefit too, and this new approach will help us do that” Clare stated.

However, critics argue that the new reforms could lead to a decrease in the quality of international students at major universities in favour of a higher volume of students at regional institutions. This shift could affect Australia’s reputation as a destination for high-quality education.

Looking ahead: proposed reforms for the future

There are calls for further reforms to ensure the sustainability of the sector, Macrobusiness reports.

Proposals include increasing English language proficiency standards, requiring entrance exams, and raising financial requirements for prospective students. There is also support for limiting the number of hours international students are allowed to work and making the link between study and permanent residency less direct.

Furthermore, critics suggest that universities should be required to provide on-campus housing for international students in proportion to the number of enrolments, helping ease pressure on the local housing market.

Despite these suggestions, the government has opted for policies that prioritize a higher volume of students with potentially lower qualifications. Some argue that this approach could undermine the overall quality of international education in Australia.