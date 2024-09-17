Norway is set to implement new regulations to facilitate the employment of foreign workers.

The changes will focus on integrating refugees into the job market, expanding eligibility for work programs, and extending training opportunities.

According to the YAXIS news report, the new regulations will require participants in induction programs to engage in at least 15 hours of work-related activities per week after three months. This is to prepare refugees more quickly for the labour market.

These updates, as reported, align with Norway’s efforts to integrate an increasing number of foreign workers and address changing labour needs. It also aims to address the country’s growing labour needs and support a more inclusive economy.

Increasing Foreign Worker Participation

The new regulations, as mentioned above, require foreign workers, especially refugees, to participate in at least 15 hours of work-related activities per week after three months in induction programs.

“This approach will help refugees transition more quickly into the workforce and make significant contributions to the Norwegian economy,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Employment and Inclusion.

Expanding Eligibility for Older Workers

Another significant change involves broadening the eligibility criteria for integration programs to include foreign workers aged 55 to 60.

This adjustment, according to reports, ‘aims to provide more opportunities for aged immigrants to migrate and work in Norway.’

By expanding these programs, the Norwegian government seeks to ensure that a diverse range of individuals, including older workers, can contribute to the workforce. “We recognize the value of experience and aim to provide opportunities for older refugees to enter the labour market,” noted the employment minister.

Extended Training Time

The new regulations extend the induction program for refugees pursuing formal education by one year, adding time for upper secondary education and vocational training.

This aims to improve job prospects for foreign workers by helping them secure stable positions. “The longer training will help refugees prepare for the job market,” said a representative from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration.

What To Know

These updates, according to TravelBiz, follow Norway’s recent success with Ukrainian refugees. Streamlined processes have helped over 27% of working-age Ukrainians find jobs in Norway.

The government plans to use similar strategies for all incoming foreign workers.

“Our experience with Ukrainian refugees has shown that effective integration strategies lead to successful employment outcomes,” the spokesperson for the Ministry of Employment and Inclusion said.

Reports inform that Norway has resettled over 75,000 refugees in the past three years; leading to a large number of foreign workers. But despite controlling arrivals, there is still a high demand for labour.

These new regulations aim to help foreign workers gain the skills and opportunities needed. “We need to address our labour shortages by integrating foreign workers into the economy more effectively,” stated the minister.

A More Inclusive Workforce

Minister of Employment and Inclusion Tonje Brenna also stressed the need for flexible regulations to support these new measures.

The government aims to create a system that helps foreign workers integrate into Norwegian society, with a focus on language learning and employment.

“A flexible approach will help foreign workers settle into their new roles and contribute positively to Norwegian society,” Brenna added.