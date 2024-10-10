Norway is experiencing a critical shortage of skilled trades workers, impacting key sectors and hindering economic growth.

This situation has reached emergency levels, prompting the country to actively seek qualified professionals from abroad.

According to the DAAD Scholarships, the shortage arises from several key factors.

An aging population means more workers are retiring than entering the labour market.

The current population of Norway is 5,589,323 as of Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, based on Worldometer’s elaboration of the latest United Nations data1.

The country’s growing economy has led to a high demand for skilled labour, at the same time, the education system has not been able to produce enough graduates with the specific skills needed in today’s fast-evolving industries. Hence the demand for skilled workers.

What To Know

International skilled workers can apply for the Skilled Worker Visa to work in Norway. Key requirements include:

Job Offer: A valid job offer from a Norwegian employer is essential.

Qualifications: Necessary qualifications and experience must be proven, including vocational diplomas or degrees relevant to the trade.

Language Proficiency: Learning Norwegian enhances job prospects and integration.

Skills Assessment: Ensure qualifications are recognized in Norway through NOKUT (Norwegian Agency for Quality Assurance in Education).

Applicants must submit an online application to UDI, including the job offer, passport, qualifications, financial proof, and accommodation details. Family members can also apply for permits under family reunification.

UDI stands for the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration. It is responsible for processing applications for immigration, residency, and citizenship in Norway.

Highly Sort After Trades in Norway in 2024

Norway’s economy is in need of skilled workers across various trades. The construction and infrastructure sector, in particular, is booming, creating a significant demand for carpenters, electricians, plumbers, welders, and metalworkers.

Construction and Infrastructure

DAAD informs that the construction industry is expanding due to residential and commercial development and renewable energy projects. Skilled trades in demand include:

Carpenters and Joiners: Responsible for timber construction, from framing to interior finishing.

Electricians: Install and maintain electrical systems for buildings and infrastructure.

Plumbers: Experts in water and drainage systems.

Welders: Essential for construction, shipbuilding, and industrial projects.

Metalworkers: Fabricate and install metal components for various structures.

Healthcare

An aging population has increased the need for healthcare professionals. The demand is high for:

Registered Nurses: Provide direct patient care and assist with medical procedures.

Specialized Nurses: Expertise in areas like geriatrics and critical care is valuable.

Healthcare Assistants: Support nurses and provide basic patient care.

Physiotherapists: Aid in recovery through exercise and rehabilitation.

Occupational Therapists: Help patients regain independence through daily activities.

Engineering and Technology

Norway’s commitment to innovation has created a demand for engineers and IT professionals, including:

Civil Engineers: Design and manage infrastructure projects.

Mechanical Engineers: Develop and maintain machinery.

Electrical Engineers: Implement electrical systems for various industries.

Software Developers: Create and maintain software applications.

Cybersecurity Specialists: Protect systems and networks from threats.

Salaries of Popular Trades

Salaries for skilled trades in Norway reflect a high standard of living. While figures vary based on experience and location, here are some average annual salaries:

Electrician: 550,000 – 700,000 NOK (€52,000 – €66,000)

Plumber: 500,000 – 650,000 NOK (€47,000 – €61,000)

Carpenter: 450,000 – 600,000 NOK (€42,000 – €57,000)

Registered Nurse: 450,000 – 600,000 NOK (€42,000 – €57,000)

Software Developer: 600,000 – 900,000 NOK (€57,000 – €85,000)

How to Locate Skilled Trade Opportunities

DAAD informs that in order to find skilled trade opportunities, one should consider these platforms:

Online Job Portals: Finn.no, NAV.no, Indeed.no, Jobbnorge.no, EURES.

Recruitment Companies: Adecco, Manpower, Randstad.

By understanding requirements and actively seeking opportunities, professionals can build a rewarding career in this welcoming country.