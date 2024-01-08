Norway has opened its doors to international skilled workers for 2024, due to shortage of skills in critical areas.

One of the key attractions is the prospect of high salaries, reflective of Norway’s thriving job market. For experienced professional or those entering the workforce, the country’s economy emphasizes competitive compensation, valuing its workforce with lucrative opportunities.

Moreover, Norway stands out for its exceptional living standards, creating an environment tailored for a comfortable and hassle-free life. The nation consistently ranks high in global living standards.

In addition to career prospects, Norway offers a unique work-life balance as they have mastered the art of harmonizing work commitments with leisure.

Opportunities in Norway’s job market

The job market in Norway in 2024 is vibrant and full of opportunities, especially in certain high-demand fields.

This article will dive into the top three occupations that are currently in high demand in Norway. Whether you’re just starting your career journey or looking for a change, these fields offers exciting prospects for professionals.

Software Engineers, AI experts, and IT professionals

In 2024, Norway’s job market is particularly favorable for IT professionals, software engineers, and AI experts.

IT Professionals

Cybersecurity

Cloud Computing

Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Software Development

Software Engineers

Full-stack Development

Mobile App Development

Front-end Development

Back-end Development

Programming Languages (Python, Java, C++)

AI Experts

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Data Science

These are the key areas of expertise that are currently facing the highest skill shortages in the Norwegian job market a reported by digitalNorway, Euro Skills Panorama, and NAV.

Booming sector of Fishing and Aquaculture in Norway

In recent times, the Norwegian fishing and aquaculture industry achieved a historic milestone, with exports surpassing NOK 151 billion.

This figure marks an impressive 25% increase from 2021, as noted by the Norwegian Seafood Council.

There’s a noticeable shortage of labor in this sector, presenting a fantastic opportunity for job seekers. If you’re interested in being a part of this booming industry, now is the perfect time to explore job openings.

For those looking to dive into this field, check out the latest job openings at prominent Norwegian aquaculture companies like coast jobs, Leroy jobs, aqualifeservices jobs.

These companies are at the forefront of the industry and offer a range of exciting career opportunities.

Specialist Trades in High Demand

The following three skilled trades workers are among skill shortages across Norway in 2024 as reported by UDI.no:

Welders and Metalworkers : Professionals with skills in shipbuilding, offshore installations, and various metalworking industries are in great demand. Their expertise is crucial in these specialized fields.

Carpenters and Joiners : With the ongoing construction boom, there’s a consistent need for skilled carpenters and joiners. Their craftsmanship is essential in building and construction projects.

Electricians and Plumbers : Qualified electricians and plumbers find themselves highly sought after in numerous sectors. Their expertise is indispensable for both new construction and maintenance work.

Opportunities in Norway’s Timber Industry

Norway’s timber industry is a major economic contributor, with exports valued at a substantial 6.6 billion Norwegian kroner.

This indicates the significance and robustness of the Norwegian timber and pulp sector. If you’re seeking employment opportunities in 2023, this industry presents a promising avenue.

To kickstart your career in this field, consider exploring the latest job openings at key industry players such as Norske skog, Glommen Mjøsen Skog jobs, Elopak asa, and allskog jobs.

These Norwegian Timber companies are at the forefront of Norway’s timber industry and offer various roles for professionals looking to make their mark in this sector.

Kindergarten and Special Education Teachers in High Demand

In 2024, Norway is facing a significant shortage of skilled professionals in the education sector, particularly in kindergarten and special education teaching.

Various reports and analyses corroborate this trend. A report by the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) projects a shortfall of around 13,000 teachers by 2035, with a pronounced gap in primary education, especially in rural areas and specific subjects like math and science.

Additionally, the Norwegian government’s white paper on inclusive education, Stortingsmelding 25 (2021-2022), and advocacy from organizations like the Norwegian Dyslexia Association, underscore the growing need for special education teachers.

These developments, echoed by concerns from teacher unions and media reports, highlight a crucial demand for qualified educators in these fields within Norway.

Career Opportunities in Norway’s Oil & Gas Sector

The country stands as the 7th largest producer of oil and gas, contributing to 3% of the world’s total fuel consumption. Impressively, it ranks 3rd globally in exporting natural gas, as per data from trade.gov.

This leading position in the oil and gas sector necessitates a continuous supply of skilled professionals.

Norwegian companies in this industry often experience a shortage of engineers, mining experts, fresh graduates, and operational staff.

For those seeking career opportunities in this dynamic sector, explore job openings at leading Norwegian oil and gas companies like Equinor energy jobs, Conoco phillips skandinavia jobs, and DNO norge jobs. can be a strategic move.

Growing demand for Healthcare Professionals in Norway (IEHPs)

The healthcare landscape in Norway is witnessing an escalating demand for various medical professionals, including Internationally Educated Health Professionals (IEHPs).

In particular, the sector is experiencing a significant shortage of nursing workers, notably in specialized fields such as geriatrics, mental health, and anesthesia.

This situation underscores the vital need for skilled nurses, including IEHPs, to fill these critical roles.

Doctors, especially in certain medical specialties, are also highly sought after. General practitioners, psychiatrists, and oncologists are among those in high demand, indicating a growing necessity for diverse medical expertise, where IEHPs can contribute significantly.

Furthermore, there is a burgeoning demand for physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and other allied healthcare professionals.

Driven by the aging population and an increased focus on rehabilitation services, these areas present valuable opportunities for healthcare professionals, including IEHPS, looking to establish their careers in Norway’s evolving healthcare sector