Norway has introduced changes to its Seasonal Work Visa program, which allows foreign nationals to work temporarily in the country.

These updates, set to take effect in 2025, will impact the eligibility criteria, application procedures, and job categories covered under the program.

TravelBiz reports that the changes are aimed at addressing labour shortages in specific industries while providing foreign workers with temporary employment opportunities in Norway.

The program has long been a key pathway for thousands of workers seeking jobs in seasonal sectors, such as agriculture, tourism, and forestry.

Seasonal work visa

The Seasonal Work Visa permits foreign nationals to work in Norway for a set period in industries with seasonal demand. Common job categories include agriculture, forestry, and tourism.

This visa is designed to help employers address temporary labour shortages while providing workers with international work experience.

This visa is designed to help employers address temporary labour shortages while providing workers with international work experience.

Applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria, including spending at least six months outside of Norway before reapplying. The visa also covers workers in sectors where there is seasonal demand, but some jobs are excluded from the program.

Changes to eligible job categories

The updated rules will limit the Seasonal Work Visa to specific job sectors. Eligible job categories include:

Agriculture: Work such as harvesting crops and planting trees.

Forestry: Jobs related to logging operations.

Tourism: Seasonal roles in hospitality and leisure industries.

Construction: Positions in areas with seasonal demand.

Nevertheless, jobs in trades such as carpentry, painting, and other similar professions will no longer be eligible for the visa. These changes are expected to focus the program on industries where labor shortages are most significant.

Requirements

To qualify for the Seasonal Work Visa, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Employment Offer: Applicants must secure a full-time job offer from a registered Norwegian employer. If working for multiple employers, each must provide a separate contract with specific work details.

Proof of Accommodation: Applicants must provide evidence of suitable accommodation in Norway for the duration of their employment.

Sufficient Funds: Applicants must show they have enough financial resources to support themselves during their stay without relying on public assistance.

Health Insurance: Applicants are required to have comprehensive health insurance that covers them during their employment in Norway.

These requirements are designed to ensure that workers can live and work in Norway without burdening the country’s social systems.

How to apply

The application process for the Seasonal Work Visa involves several steps:

Job Search: Applicants must first secure a job in an eligible sector.

Document Preparation: Applicants need to gather all necessary documents, including proof of employment, accommodation, financial resources, and health insurance.

Submission: Applications must be submitted through the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) or a local Norwegian embassy.

Biometric Data: Applicants must attend a biometric appointment to provide fingerprints and other identifying information.

Norwegian authorities recommend applying early, as the process may take longer during peak seasons. Processing times can be delayed if documents are incomplete or incorrect.

