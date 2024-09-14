United States authorities have ramped up their pressure on the Nigerian government to release detained Binance executive on humanitarian grounds.

These renewed calls by US state actors come amid alleged deteriorating health of Tigran Gambaryan who has now been detained in Nigeria for seven months.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the US Ambassador to Nigeria have been privately pressuring Nigerian authorities to release Gambaryan on Humanitarian grounds per a New York Times report.

The pressure to release Gambaryan from the US quarters increased after congressional representatives French Hill and Chrissy Houlahan visited Tigran Gambaryan personally in Nigeria.

Tigran Gambaryan appeared in a viral video last week where he struggled to move and walked with the aid of a clutches. Reports alleged that the Binance Executive is suffering from a herniated disc which has always been part of his medical history.

The detained executive also claims to suffer pneumonia and malaria from the condition of his prison cell.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria’s Topmost Anti Graft Agency has accused Gambaryan of exaggerating his health conditions playing down any case of deteriorating health.

The EFCC blocked the approval of a fresh bail condition for the detained executive as reported by Nairametrics earlier.

Deteriorating relationship between the US and Nigeria

The New York Times in its report cited two named US State Department officials who confirmed that the Gambaryan case has become a source of increased deterioration of the US Nigeria relationship.

The US authorities are believed to be in contact with Nigeria’s president, finance minister, attorney general, and trade minister to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Tigran Gambaryan appeared in court last week to appeal for a fresh bail condition which will see him released in October just as his trial is about to start.

Nigerian authorities accused Binance of Money laundering and Tax evasion in its charges also stating that the exchange played a key role in the devaluation of Nigeria’s local currency after it facilitated over $26 billion in illegal cross-border transfers.

Binance has since delisted the Naira from its support but the platform is still very much active in Nigeria as most Nigerians use it as a wallet to house their assets and also trade.

What To Know

Binance CEO Richard Teng has called for the release of Tigran Gambaryan claiming that he is a mid-level employee who cannot be held accountable for the actions of Binance

Tigran’s colleague Nardeem Anjarwalla escaped custody in Nigeria using a second passport after the Duo was detained after honoring an invitation by the Nigerian government seven months ago.