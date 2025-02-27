The United States has introduced a new policy requiring all foreign nationals (aliens) to register with immigration authorities to ensure compliance with U.S. immigration laws.

The executive order, titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to enforce a federal law that has long been overlooked.

Foreign nationals who fail to register may face legal penalties, fines, or prosecution.

According to TravelBiz, starting February 25th, 2025, foreign nationals who have not registered with the U.S. government must comply immediately or risk immigration penalties. The registration is a process by which foreign nationals record their presence in the U.S. to help track immigration status and ensure compliance with the law. Individuals who fail to comply may face fines or other legal consequences.

The new policy applies to foreign nationals aged 14 and older who meet certain criteria under Section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Individuals who need to register include:

Those who were not registered or fingerprinted when applying for a U.S. visa.

Those who have stayed in the U.S. for more than 30 days.

Parents or guardians of children under 14 who remain in the U.S. beyond 30 days.

Individuals who turn 14 must re-register within 30 days of their birthday.

Who are excluded?

Reports inform that foreign nationals who have already completed registration through existing immigration processes do not need to take further action. This includes:

Green Card holders (Lawful Permanent Residents).

Visa holders who have received an I-94 form or employment authorization document.

Individuals who applied for U.S. residency, even if their application was denied.

People currently involved in removal proceedings.

Groups who must register

Certain foreign nationals will need to register by February 25th, 2025, to avoid penalties. These include:

Undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. without official inspection.

Canadian visitors who entered via land border crossings and did not receive registration documents.

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) or Temporary Protected Status (TPS) applicants who were not given official registration proof.

How to register

In order to comply with the new registration requirement, DHS will introduce an online registration process in the coming weeks. Foreign nationals who need to register must create a USCIS online account and follow the instructions at the USCIS Alien Registration Portal. The registration must be completed to avoid penalties.

Verify your status now

Reports inform that immigration experts recommend that all foreign nationals verify their registration status.

This proactive approach can help individuals ensure compliance and avoid legal issues. Foreign nationals are advised to consult official DHS and USCIS updates for the latest information.

Implications

While the registration requirement does not provide legal status, work authorization, or additional rights; failure to comply could result in serious legal consequences.

Foreign nationals who do not register may face fines, prosecution, or other immigration penalties. So individuals uncertain about their registration status should seek advice from an immigration attorney to understand their obligations.