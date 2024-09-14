Uganda Airlines, the national carrier of Uganda, officially commenced direct flights from Entebbe International Airport to Abuja on Friday, September 13.

The announcement was made through a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The maiden flight took just three hours, substantially improving from the previous 10-hour travel time.

“Uganda Airlines just made its maiden flight from Entebbe to Abuja in under 3 hours—cutting down from a previous 10-hour journey,” the post read in part.

Additionally, the post commended the efforts of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo and the Nigerian Ministry of Aviation in making this milestone possible, highlighting how the direct flight will significantly enhance business, tourism, and foster stronger bilateral relations between Nigeria and Uganda.

The fare for a one-way flight from Entebbe International Airport to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Uganda Airlines for Thursday, September 19, 2024, is $381 (N593,883.75), according to the airline’s booking website. A round trip departing from Entebbe on September 19 and returning on September 22 is priced at $700 (N1,091,125).

For flights originating from Abuja, a one-way ticket for September 19 costs $467.60 (N725,754), while a round trip with a return on September 22 is priced at $726.50 (N1,132,431.875), based on checks from Uganda Airlines’ booking platform.

The most recent exchange rate of $1/N1,558.75, as updated by the Financial Markets Dealers Quotations (FMDQ) on September 11, 2024, was used for the conversion calculations.

What you should know

Uganda Airlines officially launched its flight operations to and from Nigeria in 2023, making a significant milestone in the aviation industry between the two countries.

Specifically, on Thursday, October 2023, Uganda Airlines began its inaugural flight route from Entebbe International Airport, Uganda’s main aviation hub, to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, Nigeria.

This development marked the first time that travelers had the option to fly directly between Uganda and Nigeria, offering non-stop service between the two nations.

Before this direct flight service was introduced, Nigerian travelers heading to Uganda or other East African countries had to rely on airlines like Kenya Airways or South African Airways.

These airlines typically required passengers to take connecting flights, often adding significant travel time. The duration for such trips could extend up to 9 to 12 hours, as passengers had to stop in Nairobi, Johannesburg, or other regional hubs before reaching their final destination.

Uganda Airlines’ new direct route significantly reduced travel time and offered a more convenient option for travelers, marking a major improvement in the aviation connectivity between West and East Africa.