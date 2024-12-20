The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down eight rice shops and a warehouse in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The operation, which also extended to Wuse and Garki markets in Abuja, led to the seizure of over 1,600 bags of counterfeit rice valued at approximately N5 billion.

The raid, initiated under the directive of NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, sought to safeguard public health during the festive season.

Officials uncovered counterfeit rice repackaged in branded bags, including popular names like Big Bull, Royal Stallion, and Tomato Aposo, designed to deceive consumers.

During the enforcement operation, led by Mr. Kenneth Azikiwe, Director of the FCT Directorate of NAFDAC, at the Karu facility, empty branded rice bags were also discovered.

Operation prompted by intelligence reports

Azikiwe explained that the operation was initiated based on intelligence received from members of the public and reports from the owners of the affected brands.

“Upon receiving these intelligence tips, NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, issued a directive that only safe, quality, and wholesome food products should be available to Nigerians during the yuletide and beyond.

“She specifically instructed that those counterfeiting popular brands of rice should be arrested and their products removed from the market,” he added.

Crackdown on counterfeiting and rebranding

Azikiwe further noted that the NAFDAC D-G also ordered corporate enforcement actions against those rebranding other people’s products.

“This act of counterfeiting rice is illegal. Consumers believe they are buying quality products, but the quality is often substandard,” he emphasized.

Night operations in residential warehouses

Following surveillance activities, NAFDAC uncovered facilities where a woman specialized in repackaging popular rice brands such as Bull 25kg, Stallion Rice 10kg, and Tomatoes Rice 25kg, among others. The operation was carried out in a warehouse behind her residential house, which is done only at night.

“Once the repackaging is completed, the products are moved to another warehouse during the day for sale to unsuspecting consumers,” Azikiwe explained. To avoid suspicion, the packaging materials were stored in her residence.

During the raid, NAFDAC confiscated the packaging materials, seized finished products, and inspected her warehouse and stores.

All counterfeit brands found there were confiscated. Additional warehouses involved in similar operations were also visited, and their products were destroyed.

Consumer advisory and precautions

Azikiwe advised the public to buy goods only from accredited and trusted food shops, especially during the festive season.

“People must learn to purchase from reputable dealers or supermarkets that maintain a reliable supply chain for quality products,” he stated.

He further urged Nigerians to always check for NAFDAC registration numbers, along with the manufacturing and expiry dates, on all products they purchase.