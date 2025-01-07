The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) announced that it has sealed a Chinese supermarket for allegedly selling goods labeled in Chinese without proper notification and regulatory violations.

The supermarket, located at Azba Mall, 2 Durban Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, was sealed on Monday.

NAFDAC’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Shaba Mohammed, revealed that the agency took action based on credible information regarding the supermarket.

“The information we received indicated that all the items being sold at the supermarket were labeled in Chinese, which violated NAFDAC regulations,” he said.

Investigation launched into the sale of foreign language-labeled products

Mohammed, who also serves as Chairman of the Federal Task Force on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs, and Unwholesome Processed Foods, explained that the agency promptly took action to investigate the matter.

He added that NAFDAC would further investigate why over 90% of the goods in the supermarket were labeled in a foreign language and how they were imported into the country.

Expired goods found on supermarket shelves

The director also mentioned that some of the affected goods were expired but were still on the supermarket’s shelves.

“The supermarket was sealed for violating NAFDAC regulations. An investigation will continue, and we will also inspect its warehouse to prevent further sales of certain products.

“Some of these items have also expired. Even if they are globally listed for import, they should be labeled in English.

“We only received information about this supermarket recently. Had we known earlier, we would have taken regulatory action sooner.

Violation of NAFDAC’s labeling requirements

Mohammed pointed out that selling items labeled in a foreign language within the country is a violation of our law. According to NAFDAC regulations, any product sold in Arabic, Chinese, or French must also have an English translation.

“Over 90% of the goods in this supermarket are labeled in Chinese. While some Nigerians may shop here, they should be able to read the information on the products.

“This supermarket cannot provide NAFDAC with any documents showing approval for items labeled in a foreign language.

“This is not acceptable, which is why we had to seal the supermarket. We will invite the owner for further investigation before we can conclude on the case,” he said.

Potential punitive action if violations are confirmed

The director stated that if the supermarket is found guilty of violating NAFDAC regulations, appropriate punitive action will be taken against it.

He emphasized that not every case is taken to court; we will take regulatory action, which could be an administrative measure.

“Before NAFDAC issues any certification, it would have inspected the site or shop to assess the goods’ storage and distribution practices.

“Upon its visit, NAFDAC will ensure that the facilities comply with the agency’s regulations,” Mohammed explained.

Supermarket may have bypassed NAFDAC in importation process

Mohammed also mentioned that the supermarket might have bypassed NAFDAC when bringing some of the goods into the country.

“NAFDAC would not have allowed these items, with foreign language descriptions, to pass through the port. They would have been intercepted immediately,” he said.