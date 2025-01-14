The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has identified 17 criminal black spots in Abuja and arrested 348 suspects in daily raids.

The highlighted locations include Abuja-Kaduna Road, Maitama (under the Transcorp Bridge), and 15 other areas across the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the daily raids are critical to maintaining law and order in the FCT.

According to her, the police command conducts daily raids as part of its unwavering efforts to combat criminal activities and protect public and private infrastructure within the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Police Command has carried out a series of strategic raids targeting identified black spots across the territory.

“These proactive operations are aimed at preventing crime, targeting criminal blackspots to deter and prevent crimes before they occur, ensuring a safer environment for residents,” she explained.

Adeh further noted that the raids are also focused on protecting infrastructure by disrupting activities that lead to the theft and vandalism of public assets, such as manhole covers, streetlights, and power cables.

Black spots identified across the FCT

She said the black spots identified and raided were located at Apo-Dutse Panteka, Diplomatic Zone, new PDP Secretariat area, Kabusa Panteka, Ajakaita in Tungan-Maje, Abuja-Kaduna Road, Jabi Panteka, Apo-Waru Panteka and Area 1 (Monkey Village).

Adeh said additional areas are located at Durumi Village, Gwarimpa, Angwan Tivi, Mpape, Durumi III, Mabushi, Kubwa and Maitama, under the Transcorp Bridge.

348 suspects arrested; stolen items recovered

According to her, during the daily raids in the listed areas, operatives have arrested 348 suspects for various criminal activities.

“The sustained efforts of the FCT Police Command have yielded remarkable results, including: 348 suspects arrested for various criminal activities and 320 suspects prosecuted and charged to court.”

“Seizure of 10 trucks loaded with vandalized metals, disrupting the market for stolen items; Recovery of 26 manhole covers and 20 solar/streetlight poles, ensuring the restoration of critical public infrastructure and confiscation of large quantities of AEDC armoured cables, preventing further vandalism.”

She also said the command recovered weapons, manholes, and streetlights among others.