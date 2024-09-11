The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has elevated its ICT unit to a full department, appointing Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) KI Adeola as the substantive DCG in charge of the newly established ICT-Modernization Department.

The resolution to upgrade the ICT unit was approved during the NCS Board’s 59th Regular Meeting in May, while Adeola’s appointment was confirmed at the 60th Regular Meeting on September 10, 2024.

These developments are contained in a statement by Abdullahi Maiwada, Chief Superintendent of Customs, issued on Wednesday and posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the NCS

The statement emphasized that the new department will lead the digital transformation efforts within the NCS.

“The Nigeria Customs Service Board approved the resolution from its 59th Regular Meeting held on May 14, 2024, to upgrade the ICT Unit to a full-fledged department. This strategic upgrade is vital in the ongoing modernization efforts within the NCS.

“Similarly, DCG KI Adeola has been appointed as substantive Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the newly upgraded ICT-Modernization Department,” the statement read in part.

The statement also noted that DCG Adeola will be supported by an Assistant Comptroller-General and five Comptrollers to ensure successful implementation of modernization initiatives.

More insight

The statement also revealed that, in addition to the appointment of DCG K.I. Adeola, the NCS Board, during its 60th Regular Meeting held on Tuesday and chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Economy, Wale Edun, approved the appointment of O.A. Alajogun as Deputy Comptroller-General.

Furthermore, the Board endorsed the appointment of five Assistant Comptroller-Generals: I.G. Umar, M.M. Tiley-Gyado, B.A. Makinde, O.A. Salefu, and T. Bomadi.

These appointments were made in response to the statutory retirement of senior officers and in accordance with the Federal Character Policy, as mandated by Section 14(4) of the Nigeria Service Act, 2023, the statement emphasized.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to intensify efforts in revenue generation, trade facilitation, and the suppression of smuggling activities across Nigeria.

What you should know

The upgrade of the Nigeria Customs Service’s (NCS) ICT unit to a full-fledged department comes at a critical time, as the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) recently acknowledged technical difficulties with its online passport application platform.

This announcement followed widespread reports from Nigerians facing challenges with the portal, including difficulties verifying their National Identification Number (NIN) due to connectivity issues with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) servers, and unexpected rescheduling of appointment dates, among other disruptions.

It is anticipated that the new ICT-Modernization Department will address these challenges, offering enhanced efficiency and reducing delays for users.