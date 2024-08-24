The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has officially confirmed that its online payment platform for passport applications is currently experiencing technical difficulties.

This announcement comes in the wake of numerous reports from Nigerians encountering issues while attempting to complete their passport applications through the service’s online portal.

In a statement titled “Technical Glitches with Online Payment Platform,” released on August 23, 2024, the NIS acknowledged the downtime and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

The full statement reads: “Technical hitches with online payment platform.

“We apologise for the downtime being experienced with online applications on our Passport Service windows.

“The Service is assuring the public that within the shortest possible time, seamless service will be restored. All inconveniences this may have caused are highly regretted.

“Please bear with us.”

This technical glitch occurred just days after the NIS announced an upward review of passport fees for Nigerians residing in Nigeria, effective from September 1, 2024.

Under the new pricing structure, the cost for a 32-page passport booklet with a five-year validity will increase from N35,000 to N50,000, while the 64-page passport booklet with a ten-year validity will rise from N70,000 to N100,000.

What you should know

To understand the glitches confirmed by the NIS in its latest statement, Nairametrics conducted an investigation across social media platforms.

It revealed that many Nigerian passport applicants are facing significant technical difficulties with the NIS’s online application system.

Common issues include problems verifying their National Identification Number (NIN) due to connectivity failures with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) servers and unexpected rescheduling of appointment dates to later times, causing further complications.

These technical problems have intensified frustrations, especially for those with urgent travel needs. The timing is particularly unfortunate as it coincides with a scheduled passport fee increase on September 1, 2024.

The cost for a 32-page passport booklet with a five-year validity will rise from N35,000 to N50,000, while the 64-page booklet with a ten-year validity will increase from N70,000 to N100,000. This has led to a surge in applications as many Nigerians try to beat the fee hike.

The combination of technical issues and the looming fee increase has heightened anxiety among applicants. Many believe the NIS should have better anticipated the demand and strengthened its online systems.

As the deadline approaches, applicants are urging the NIS to resolve these problems quickly. While the NIS has acknowledged the difficulties, no clear timeline for resolution has been provided, leaving many Nigerians frustrated and uncertain.