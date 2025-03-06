The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to expand the B’Odogwu platform, an indigenous digital trade facilitation and cargo processing system, to Apapa and Tincan Island ports following its pilot implementation at the Port Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) Area Command.

The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, made this announcement during a pre-launch high-level stakeholders’ engagement at Apapa Area Command on Monday, 3 March 2025.

He assured stakeholders that the expansion will be seamless despite initial challenges faced at PTML.

“The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to expand its modernisation initiative with the nationwide rollout of the B’Odogwu platform following its pilot implementation at the Port Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) Area Command,” they said.

Backstory

The Customs Service initiated the pilot implementation of its indigenous digital platform, B’Odogwu, at the Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Area Command to modernize customs operations by enhancing trade facilitation and cargo processing efficiency.

The pilot phase at PTML commenced on October 25, 2024, under the leadership of Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

Over a span of four months, the PTML Command processed over 16,000 declarations, generating revenue exceeding N120 billion.

Implementation lessons

Adeniyi acknowledged the challenges encountered during the PTML pilot phase but emphasized that solutions were swiftly implemented.

“With your cooperation, support, and understanding, we will address all those challenges together. Our leadership team has established implementation benchmarks with clearly defined success criteria and contingency plan,” he said.

The CGC reaffirmed that the service remains committed to rolling out the platform nationwide without setbacks.

“There is no looking backwards. We are focused on rolling out this platform. We have learned valuable lessons from PTML, and now, we are in the main place, and we want to ensure that the implementation will be seamless moving forward,” he added.

Integration with PAAR and Form ‘M’

Adeniyi explained that the Customs Service is working on adding two important documents to the B’Odogwu system. The Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) helps speed up customs clearance by allowing goods to be assessed before they arrive in Nigeria. Form ‘M’ is an approval document required before businesses can import goods into the country.

“Once we capture that, we can conveniently say that we have captured almost 70-80% of our operations,” he stated.

The CGC highlighted the platform’s performance at PTML, where over 16,000 declarations were processed, generating over N120 billion in revenue within three months.

He assured stakeholders that the system is robust and designed to improve efficiency and revenue collection.

The Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of ICT and Modernisation, DCG Kikelomo Adeola, affirmed the platform’s stability.

“Since its introduction, B’Odogwu has recorded zero downtime,” she noted.

Stakeholder readiness

DCG Adeola also emphasized the need for continuous training to prevent system abuse, stating that training sessions will be ongoing for stakeholders.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Apapa Area Command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, assured that officers and stakeholders are well-prepared.

“As the premier port, we are ready for the next phase of customs modernisation. Extensive training has been conducted, and the testimonials from participants are positive,” he said.

Chairman of the National Council for Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Oladimeji Lawal, commended the service for developing an indigenous platform.

“B’Odogwu is faster when you want to take delivery; faster and different from NICIS; it’s our Indigenous platform, which is going to be favourable for us if customs can work as they started,” he remarked.