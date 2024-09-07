Professor-sponsored scholarships are emerging as a notable alternative to traditional university or government scholarships.

These scholarships are different from the usual scholarships provided by universities or governments, in the sense that instead of being awarded based on general academic performance or financial need, these scholarships are tied to specific research projects or departments run by individual professors.

According to the DAAD Scholarships Forum, this trend is increasing, offering students the chance to engage directly with experts in their fields.

These scholarships also pose an advantage of working directly with professors’ research projects or departments and provide access to top academic institutions globally.

What Are Professor-funded Scholarships?

In understanding, Professor-funded scholarships are directly associated with a professor’s research area or department, contrasting with traditional scholarships that are based on academic merit or financial need.

The scholarship forum explains that these scholarships are awarded based on a student’s fit with a professor’s research interests, personal connection, and specialized skills.

Students often need to secure an acceptance letter from the professor to apply, making these scholarships highly specialized and competitive.

How to apply for Professor-sponsored scholarships

To apply for these scholarships, you need to follow these steps:

Create a professional CV, highlighting your academic and research achievements.

Locate universities that provide your desired program and identify professors whose research matches your interests. Browse university websites and review recent publications by these professors to determine how your skills might align with their work.

Obtain an acceptance letter from the professor by presenting him/her with your CV and a proposal, and be prepared for potential interviews.

Gather the necessary application documents such as transcripts, recommendation letters, and personal statements.

Then submit your application to the university and any relevant scholarship portals.

Finally, apply for a Student Visa. If accepted, you are to complete the visa application process with all necessary documentation.

Key Differences from Traditional Scholarships

As noted, Professor-sponsored scholarships differ from standard university or government scholarships in several ways. They are based on:

Personal Connection: Unlike broader scholarships, these awards are highly specific to a professor’s research focus.

Acceptance Letter Requirement: Applicants typically need an acceptance letter from a professor to complete their application.

Focused Research: These scholarships often target very specific research areas, providing students with the chance to collaborate closely with leading experts.

According to reports, many professor-sponsored scholarships are available globally, particularly in leading research institutions in countries such as South Korea, China, Japan, Germany, and others. While navigating these opportunities can be complex, they offer the benefit of direct mentorship from professors.

Top Professor-Sponsored Scholarships for 2025

As provided by DAAD, here are some notable professor-sponsored scholarships available for the class of 2025:

UST Korean Graduate Scholarship (South Korea)

– Opening: September 2024

– Closing: November 2024

ANSO Scholarship (China)

– Opening: November 2024

– Closing: February 2025

Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS)

– Opening: September 2024

– Closing: December 1, 2024

DAAD Professorship (Germany)

– Opening: October 2024

– Closing: December 2024

Swiss Government Excellence Scholarship

– Opening: August 2024

– Closing: December 2024

Commonwealth Scholarships (UK)

Opening: August 2024

Closing: November 2024

Vanier Canada Graduates Scholarships

Opening: July, 2024

Closing: November 2024