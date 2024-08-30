Leading Crypto Exchange OKX has announced that it would finally list the Hamster Kombat token (HMSTR) on September 26 making the crypto exchange amongst the first exchanges to list HMSTR on its spot market for Spot trading.

September 26 is a significant day for the Hamster Kombat project as it also plans to launch its airdrop event on the same day.

OKX announced the planned listing of Hamster Tokens on its official X account stating that spot trading will also begin on that day once liquidity requirements are met.

#NewListing #OKX will list $HMSTR @hamster_kombat on Sep 26th!

Spot trading will start once liquidity requirements are met.

The countdown is ON & big things are on the horizon” OKX tweeted

The Hamster Kombat airdrop event is highly anticipated in Nigeria as Nigerians have seriously engaged in the project since it came on the scene early this year.

How Big is the Hamster Kombat Community?

Hamster Kombat is arguably the most successful Tap to Earn crypto project in terms of adoption. The project has attracted over 300 million global players and was lauded by Telegram founder Pavel Durov as an example of a successful project having pulled in 300 million people since it was launched in March 2024.

The proposed Airdrop event for Hamster Kombat is going to be the biggest in crypto history if the team successfully pulls it off given the sheer number of people that are currently participating in the airdrop campaign.

On social media, Hamster Kombat has one of the largest followings with 12.6m followers on X and 35.4m subscribers on YouTube.

The crypto project’s hosting on the Telegram social media app is a key reason for the insane adoption of the game given that Telegram has a global user base of over 800 million people.

The pace at which Hamster Kombat was adopted by the Telegram community makes it the fastest-growing digital platform, highlighting its appeal within the Telegram community.

What to Know

Hamster Kombat plans to introduce its HMSTR tokens to Telegram’s blockchain known as the Open Network or TON on September 26. This will follow an airdrop event on the same date.

The airdrop model is mirrored after the pioneer Play to Earn project NOTCOIN. Users will be compensated with HMSTR tokens for their efforts in the Airdrop campaign.

Due to the sheer number of Hamster Kombat players and its community, the project is expected to have a greater impact than Notcoin on the crypto industry.