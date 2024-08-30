Impact no doubt is a powerful tool which reverberates across disciplines, industries, and human experiences. At its core, impact signals the effect or influence of one object or entity on another.

The power of vision which in many cases ties to making crucial decisions or implementing changes, can stimulate innovation, drive leadership, and spur growth particularly when it transcends generations.

That is the classic story of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, a global financial institution that has seen it consistently transform lives for 75 years and counting.

That is consistency in touching lives. It adds value to others as well as to your existence or that of your organisation. Consistency as they say opens the door to expertise and eventual greatness.

Talk about a global institution that has consistently touched lives, adding value while also meeting customers’ needs for over seven decades!

A short trip down memory lane will reveal that since its inception in 1949, UBA has evolved from its modest beginnings in Marina, Lagos Island to a global financial institution with presence in 20 African countries and four global financial nerve centres; New York, London, Paris and United Arab Emirates.

Today, the iconic success story of UBA since coming into existence 75 years ago, is tied to giving back to customers and building dreams and is a testament to vision and sheer determination that truly deserves commendation.

It is worthy to mention that UBA continues to distinguish itself in the banking industry with many firsts, which include, innovative financial products, like LEO – UBA’s AI Chat bot which revolutionlised the financial landscape; Braile account form opening for the visually impaired, first Automated Teller Machine and many other products, services and promos that not only meet customers’ needs but leave a lasting impact that can transform their lives forever.

One of such is the UBA Super Savers promo, which has birthed several hundreds of millionaires since it was first launched, years ago.

The bank continues to use this medium to give back to customers and transform lives in appreciation of their established bank-customer relations.

This year, in commemoration of its 75th anniversary, and in a bid to appreciate depositors, UBA set aside over N200 million to reward its loyal customers in this edition of its legacy promo which just kicked-off and is targeted at loyal customers while commemorating the bank’s 75th anniversary.

The landmark campaign has been specifically designed to celebrate the bank’s rich legacy spanning 75 years, which is in line with its age long commitment of rewarding loyal customers.

The bank explained that this edition of the promo covers the 36 states of the federation and will run for six months beginning from July to December where the bank will be giving out a whooping N200million in cash prizes and other consolation prizes to customers from various categories.

This edition of the promo is open to four categories of customers – bumper account holders, savings account holders, Kiddies and Teens as well as NextGen account holders., 75 customers will win the star prize of N1m each during the promo period, another 75 will win N250,000 each while yet another 75 will be smiling home with a win N100,000 each.

Similarly, 75 Kiddies and Teens will receive N200,000 in scholarship rewards and NextGen account holders will also be rewarded with N180,000 in pocket money while some more customers will win N10,000 monthly cash prizes.

Other consolation prizes lined up by the bank in the promo include, shopping vouchers, loaded pre-paid cards among others.

UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking Shamsideen Fashola, who expressed delight at the promo, said the bank is always excited with every opportunity to reward their loyal customers while at the same time encouraging the savings culture, particularly at a challenging time where inflation is at 34.19% and is eating deep into the income of the average Nigerian.

He said ”The UBA Legacy promo is a testament of our enduring commitment to our customers. For 75 years, UBA has been at the forefront of banking innovation and this promo is another way we are showing our appreciation and continuing to build our legacy of trust and excellence”.

To qualify for the UBA legacy promo, Bumper customers are expected to have a minimum of N5,000 operating balance and multiples of N5,000 will give the customers a higher chance of winning.

In the same vein, savings account holders are expected to save a minimum of N100,000 while multiples of N100,000 will also improve their chances of winning.

For Kiddies and Teens account holders, they are required to maintain a standing instruction of N10,000 monthly to stand a chance of getting the Scholarship reward of N200,000 while NextGen account holders are to maintain a minimum of N5000 plus getting a debit card to qualify for the N180,000 pocket money reward.

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, stressed on the significance of the promo adding, ” As we mark this monumental anniversary, the UBA legacy promo not only celebrates our rich history, but also reinforces our dedication to enrich the lives of our customers. We are more than thrilled as we plan to further impact the lives of customers just as we have done in the last 75 years, building their dreams and creating accomplished and satisfied generational customers.

She concluded by saying, “we are glad to offer these fantastic rewards as a thank you to our esteemed customers for their unwavering loyalty”.

UBA therefore invites customers to avail themselves of the opportunity of reaping rewards by participating in this very beneficial promo.