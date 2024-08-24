The Lagos State Government has announced a five-month traffic diversion plan, from August 26, 2024, to January 31, 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to reconstruct the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The plan involves strategic diversions implemented in phases to minimize inconvenience for motorists while the extensive roadwork is carried out.

This phased approach is designed to ensure that the reconstruction progresses smoothly while minimizing disruption to traffic flow along this vital transportation corridor.

This announcement was made through an official statement on the X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Lagos State Government on Friday, August 23, 2024.

“In continuation of the reconstruction work on Lagos-Badagry Expressway, the Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted in sections to minimise inconveniences for Motorists from Monday, 26th August 2024 to Friday, 31st January 2025,” the statement read in part.

The first phase of the reconstruction will target the stretch around Durbar Junction, specifically in the Badagry-bound direction.

This section, which includes both the Toll Lane and Service Lane, is scheduled for repairs from Monday, August 26, 2024, to September 30, 2024.

During this period, traffic will be temporarily diverted to ensure that vehicles can bypass the construction zones with minimal delays.

Recommended alternative routes during the reconstruction work

Traffic going to Badagry from Lagos, (Repair on the Toll Lane): To facilitate the repairs on the Toll Lane, traffic heading toward Badagry from Lagos will be redirected onto the Service Lane approximately 100 meters before the construction site. After passing the repair area, vehicles will rejoin the Toll Lane to continue their journey. This diversion is intended to maintain the flow of traffic while the necessary upgrades to the Toll Lane are completed.

Traffic going to Badagry from Durbar Road, (Repair on the Service Lane): Motorists travelling from Durbar Road toward Badagry will follow an alternative route to alleviate congestion and avoid delays. They will be diverted onto Fagbems Road, leading inward to Apple Junction, from where they will connect to Festac Road and proceed to Alakija Road. This route will eventually reconnect them with the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, allowing them to continue their journey with minimal disruption.

The statement further noted that traffic inbound to Lagos from Badagry would remain accessible despite the diversions. Lagos State Traffic Management Officers will be stationed along the affected routes to manage traffic flow.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, urged motorists to cooperate during this period, emphasizing that these diversions are essential for the successful rehabilitation of the road.

He also mentioned that updates on subsequent phases of the project would be communicated after the completion of the first section. Motorists were advised to be patient as the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure carries out this critical work.