President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

She is to act as the CJN pending confirmation by the Senate.

Kekere-Ekun was sworn in at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja on August 22, 2024, following the retirement of her predecessor, Olukayode Ariwoola.

Ariwoola had disclosed that he signed off on the new rules following reviews by his successor, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and brother justices of the apex court, namely, Justice Inyang Okoro, Justice Moronkeji Helen Ogunwumiju, Dr. Muiz Banire, SAN, and Yakubu C. Maikyau, SAN.

He expressed concern that the rules regulating procedures in the apex court were those made in 1985 when information technology, electronic transactions, and global telecommunications, among others, were either not in existence or in their formative stages.

Ariwoola’s retirement yesterday paves the way for Kekere-Ekun to step in as the acting CJ, subject to presidential approval and Senate screening.

Brief profile of Kekere-Ekun

Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun became next in line to take on one of Nigeria’s most prestigious judicial roles, following her recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has had an illustrious career she was born on May 7, 1958, in London, United Kingdom, and began her education in private primary schools before attending Queen’s College, Lagos in 1970.

In 1977, she embarked on her legal studies at the University of Lagos, where she earned her LL.B degree in 1980. The following year, she attended the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Nigerian Bar in July 1981.

Justice Kekere-Ekun’s legal journey began in private practice from 1985 to 1989, before she was appointed a Senior Magistrate Grade II in the Lagos State Judiciary in December 1989.

Her ascent in the judiciary continued when she was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Lagos State on July 19, 1996.

During this period, she also served as Chairman of the Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Zone II, Ikeja, Lagos, from November 1996 to May 1999, where she dealt with some of the most challenging criminal cases of the time.

Hon. Justice Kekere-ekun was elevated to the Court of Appeal on 22nd September 2004.

She served as a member of the Court of Appeal ICT Committee from June 2011 to July 2013, where she contributed to enhancing the court’s technological capabilities, among others.