The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has forged a landmark partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) to construct 5,000 housing units under the Renewed Hope Housing Programme.

This pivotal development, outlined in a statement on the Ministry’s website, marks a crucial step toward addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit.

The collaboration was formalized during the one-year anniversary of Hon. Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, and Hon. Minister of State, HE Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, held at the NAF Conference Center in Abuja on Thursday, 22nd August 2024.

“The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and leading Pan-African housing finance institution, Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) yesterday signed a historic Joint Expression of Intent to partner towards the actualization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for housing and urban development.

“The groundbreaking partnership represents the Ministry’s first direct collaboration with a multilateral institution to build homes for Nigerians under the Ministry’s Renewed Hope Housing Programme. Under the framework, Shelter Afrique Development will provide advisory services and financing to competent developers, with an initial goal of delivering 5,000 housing units in the pilot phase,” the statement read in part.

Minister Dangiwa highlighted that the partnership is central to the Ministry’s strategy of leveraging international financial institutions to expand affordable housing. He noted that, given the gap between Nigeria’s housing needs and budgetary provisions, this innovative financing is crucial.

Details of the partnership

Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) is set to play a pivotal role in this landmark partnership by providing both advisory services and financing to qualified developers. The initial target is the delivery of 5,000 housing units during the pilot phase, with ShafDB’s involvement spanning several critical areas essential to the project’s success.

Firstly, ShafDB will assist the Ministry in crafting a comprehensive Housing and Urban Development Partnership Strategy (CHUPS) for Nigeria. This will involve an in-depth assessment of the housing sector to ensure that the strategy addresses the nation’s housing needs effectively.

In addition, ShafDB will offer guidance on structuring a public-private partnership (PPP) model specifically designed for large-scale affordable housing and urban renewal projects. This model aims to deliver at least 5,000 housing units in the initial phase, with the potential for further expansion across the country.

Furthermore, ShafDB will support the Ministry in identifying and selecting strategic private sector partners. These partners will be chosen based on their expertise in housing development, financing, construction, and maintenance, ensuring that the projects are executed efficiently and sustainably.

Beyond these efforts, ShafDB will also provide capacity-building support to the Ministry. This includes offering training programs, workshops, and technical assistance to enhance the Ministry’s capabilities in addressing housing challenges and promoting sustainable urban development throughout Nigeria.

ShafDB’s Managing Director, Mr. Thierno Habib Hann, praised the partnership as a historic milestone in advancing Nigeria’s housing development goals. He also commended the proactive and visionary leadership of Minister Dangiwa, whose efforts have been instrumental in bringing this significant collaboration to life.