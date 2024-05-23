The Federal Government has commenced construction of 500 housing units at the Renewed Hope City site in Kano State.

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, officially inaugurated the project on Thursday, according to a statement published on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s website.

“As a son of the soil, it is indeed my pleasure to welcome you all, on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, to Kano State for the groundbreaking ceremony of this 500-housing unit Kano Renewed Hope City,” the Minister of State was quoted saying.

Gwarzo revealed that the initiative will offer a wide range of amenities to enhance the beneficiaries’ quality of life. These include access roads, electricity, water supply, and other essential infrastructure that improve living standards.

He emphasized that the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate program aims to provide 50,000 housing units in Phase 1, leveraging the housing sector to create jobs, boost economic development, and support the administration’s goal of building a $1 trillion economy.

Gwarzo also noted that constructing the 500 housing units will create job opportunities for masons, bricklayers, plumbers, electricians, traders, and suppliers of building materials in Kano while continuing to generate economic benefits for the state and its citizens.

What you should know

The Renewed Hope City project in Kano will include 100 one-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 300 two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, and 100 three-bedroom bungalows.

This is the second Renewed Hope City project following President Bola Tinubu’s launch of a 3,112-unit Renewed Hope City in Karsana, Abuja, as part of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates initiative to reduce the housing gap.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Musa Dangiwa, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, initiated the construction of a 250-unit Renewed Hope Estate in Katsina.

Similar 250-housing unit Renewed Hope Estate projects will begin in Yobe on May 24 and Gombe on May 25.

In the coming months, the Federal Government will launch 250-unit housing projects in Abia, Nasarawa, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Sokoto, Oyo, and Osun States.

Ownership options for the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates project include single-digit, up to 30-year mortgage loans from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, rent-to-own schemes, and outright purchases for high-income earners.

Additionally, the Federal Government has launched the Renewed Hope Housing Online Portal to streamline the marketing and sale of these homes.