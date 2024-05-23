The Federal Government has launched an online portal to streamline the marketing and sale of houses being built under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate Programme.

The portal, known as the Renewed Hope Housing Online Portal, was unveiled by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Musa Dangiwa, on Wednesday, according to a statement on the Ministry’s website.

“The Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has launched the Renewed Hope Housing Online Portal, a platform to streamline the process for the marketing and sale of houses being built under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate Programme. “Unveiling the portal, Dangiwa said, the Online Platform is a fulfilment of the promise to break all the barriers to homeownership for Nigerians, and also to facilitate and promote the creation of technology systems and private sector-led initiatives that will make it simpler, easier, and more convenient for Nigerians to own their homes,” the statement read in part.

The Housing Minister highlighted that the online portal features a user-friendly interface, ensuring a seamless and secure registration process with identity verification. This enables potential homeowners to efficiently search for properties using various filters to find homes that meet their specific needs.

Dangiwa further explained that the Renewed Hope Housing Online Portal integrates features offering flexible payment options, including both one-time payments and instalment plans, catering to various financial situations.

Additionally, he noted that the platform provides easy access to mortgage plans, allowing homebuyers to check their eligibility and apply from anywhere in the world. The portal also supports equity contributions for mortgages, enhancing accessibility for a broader range of users.

What you should know

The Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme, initiated by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, aims to bridge the housing gap and make home ownership accessible to average Nigerians.

Officially launched in February 2024, the programme began with the construction of a 3,112-unit Renewed Hope City in Karsana, Abuja.

On May 22, 2024, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development started constructing a 250-unit Renewed Hope Estate in Katsina State, expected to be completed within three months.

Following this, a 500-unit Renewed Hope City in Kano will begin on May 23, a 250-unit Renewed Hope Estate in Yobe on May 24, and another 250-unit Renewed Hope Estate in Gombe on May 25.

In the coming months, the Federal Government will launch 250-unit housing projects in Abia, Nasarawa, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Sokoto, Oyo, and Osun States, along with a Renewed Hope City project in Lagos.

The ownership options of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates project include single-digit, up to 30-year mortgage loans from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, rent-to-own schemes, and outright purchases for high-income earners.

It operates as a cross-subsidy initiative, with 80% of units sold at commercial rates and 20% at concessional rates for low- and medium-income Nigerians affiliated with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.