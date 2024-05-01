Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has revealed that the Federal Government has awarded contracts for the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates in 12 states, comprising two per geopolitical zone.

Dangiwa made this announcement during a meeting with members of the Renewed Hope Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited at his office, as stated on the Ministry’s website, on Wednesday.

He disclosed that contractors have been mobilized to sites to construct a minimum of 250 affordable and sustainable houses in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom configurations.

“We have already awarded the contract for the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates in 12 states nationwide, two states per geo- political zone and contractors have already been mobilized on sites to build a minimum of 250 houses that are affordable and organic in 1,2,3 bedrooms” Dangiwa said.

Speaking further, the housing minister reassured cooperative society members of the Federal Government ‘s commitment to facilitating their ownership of houses within the planned 50,000 housing units of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates program.

Dangiwa also highlighted the option for cooperative society members to participate in the National Housing Programme, which has delivered houses in over 20 states.

What you should know

The Renewed Hope Cities and Estates program, spearheaded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, aims to address Nigeria’s housing deficit by delivering 100,000 housing units nationwide.

President Tinubu launched the first phase of the program with the construction of 3,112 housing units in Karsana District, Phase 3, Federal Capital Territory, slated to provide 50,000 houses out of the total 100,000 nationwide.

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Housing, will collaborate with reputable companies, Continental Civil and General Construction Limited and Ceezali Limited, for this initiative.

Each Renewed Hope City is designed to feature a minimum of 1,000 housing units per site within a single location in each of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Renewed Hope Estates are expected to comprise a minimum of 500 housing units per site across the remaining 30 states.

The program will operate on a cross-subsidy model, with 80% of the housing units sold at commercial rates and the remaining 20% offered at concessional rates to low- and medium-income Nigerians associated with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.