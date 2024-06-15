LinkedIn currently has 29 free beginner-level Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses and more than 130 advanced AI courses on its platform.

Individuals who are new to artificial intelligence or eager to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their professional activities can check into its educational content available to facilitate the journey of acquiring AI skills.

Some of the courses which LinkedIn offers are high-level overviews of essential AI concepts such as machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning.

These free courses on Linkedin, therefore aim to demystify AI and illustrate its practical applications as a technology tool, making it an excellent starting point for newcomers.

It also provides an accessible platform for anyone looking to start or advance their understanding of artificial intelligence, opening doors to new skills and opportunities in this dynamic field.

Some of these free courses are:

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

Just like it says, this introductory course aims to demystify AI by providing a high-level overview of key concepts such as machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning.

Ultimately, it helps participants understand AI and how it can be used as a practical set of technology tools. It’s a good bet if you’re not sure where to start

Mid-journey: Tips and Techniques for Creating Images

Participants will learn about Midjourney which is a robust AI tool for image generation.

This popular course covers fundamental techniques for creating effective text prompts and advanced methods like image blending and the use of external images. It also addresses copyright implications and alternative image-generative AI apps, making it ideal for those interested in text-to-image tools.

OpenAI API: Building Assistants

This course offers an introduction to building AI assistants using OpenAI’s tools.

It guides learners through the process of creating a basic AI assistant that can support personal and professional tasks by leveraging its programmed instructions and knowledge base.

Generative AI for Podcasters

This extensive course targets both beginners and experienced podcasters, which runs over two hours and provides valuable insights into using AI tools for planning, research, guest booking, promotion, scriptwriting, and other behind-the-scenes tasks necessary for podcast production.

Excel and ChatGPT: Data Analysis Power Tips

This course enhances Excel capabilities through its 90-minute training which demonstrates how to integrate Excel with ChatGPT for improved data analytics.

It includes prompt engineering techniques, best practices for generating precise AI outputs, and common limitations, offering practical experience in using ChatGPT for various data science tasks.

Leveraging Generative AI in Finance and Accounting

For those fascinated by the intersection of generative AI, finance, and accounting, this course delves into financial forecasting and analysis.

It explores AI’s influence on accounting roles, risk assessment, data science, compliance, and governance, providing a comprehensive understanding of AI’s impact on the financial sector.

What you should know

As AI becomes mainstream, opportunities for these new roles involving data analysis, machine learning, and AI strategy are rising.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics projects a substantial 21% growth in the employment of computer and information research scientists between 2021 and 2031 which is a testament to AI’s transformative impact on job prospects.

Consequently, a recent report has suggested that AI and Machine Learning technology could increase Africa’s economy by $1.5 trillion – a figure that equals half of the continent’s current gross domestic product.

As reported by Nairametrics, the emergence of technological disruptors, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning, has transformed the Nigerian landscape, paving the way for unprecedented growth and development.

This has led to ongoing discussions between the United States and Nigeria on the digital economy, emerging technology, and the development and implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as they seek to establish a common ground for partnerships.