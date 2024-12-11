Apple on Wednesday started integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its devices in latest update to the iOS, a much-anticipated move that could enhance user experience and bolster sales of its latest iPhones during the peak holiday shopping season.

The rollout introduces artificial intelligence-powered tools across the latest updates to Apple’s operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, marking a significant step in the company’s AI strategy.

“And now with ChatGPT integrated into Writing Tools and Siri, users can tap into ChatGPT’s expertise without having to switch between apps, helping them get things done faster and easier than ever before,” Apple stated in a statement on Wednesday.

Enhanced Siri

As part of the Apple Intelligence suite announced in June, the integration enables Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, to leverage ChatGPT’s advanced capabilities.

This includes assisting users with tasks such as analyzing photos, refining documents like presentations, and generating creative content.

Additionally, the new Writing Tools feature allows users to create written content in supported apps, while ChatGPT’s image generation abilities can be used to enhance visual projects. These enhancements aim to position Apple’s devices as more versatile productivity tools.

The ChatGPT integration is available on the latest iPhone 16 models, as well as the Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 15 series.

Compatibility extends to iPads equipped with A17 Pro or M1 chips and later, and Macs powered by M1 chips and newer versions.

Language expansion

In addition to the ChatGPT integration, Apple said it has also rolled out new language support for its devices.

“Today, Apple Intelligence also begins language expansion with localized English support for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K., giving even more users around the world powerful new ways to use their iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

“Additional languages, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese will be coming throughout the year, with an initial set arriving in a software update in April,” Apple stated.

Backstory

Apple at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June unveiled what it called Apple Intelligence features, which will allow users to summarize text and generate other content, such as personalized animations. The tech giant also unveiled new versions of operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple said that the ChatGPT integration would be available later this year and that other AI features would follow, adding that the chatbot could be accessed for free and users’ information would not be logged.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, expressed confidence that Apple Intelligence would transform what users can do with the company’s products and what the products can do for them.