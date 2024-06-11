Device maker, Apple, has unveiled its AI strategy with the announcement of the much-expected integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT into iPhones.

The company at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday unveiled what it called Apple Intelligence features, which will allow users to summarize text and generate other content, such as personalized animations. The tech giant also unveiled new versions of operating systems for the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Apple said that the ChatGPT integration would be available later this year and that other AI features would follow, adding that the chatbot could be accessed for free and users’ information would not be logged.

Tim Cook bets on Apple Intelligence

Speaking on the company’s AI, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, expressed confidence that Apple Intelligence would transform what users can do with the company’s products and what the products can do for them.

“Our unique approach combines generative AI with a user’s personal context to deliver truly helpful intelligence. And it can access that information in a completely private and secure way to help users do the things that matter most to them. This is AI as only Apple can deliver it, and we can’t wait for users to experience what it can do,” Cook said.

Apple’s Senior Vice President, Craig Federighi, said features will be available to users through a beta test later this year, with some capabilities coming in 2025.

Partnership with OpenAI

The partnership with OpenAI, which had been in the news before now will let Apple customers access ChatGPT via the Siri digital assistant at no extra cost.

A moment after the announcement, OpenAI also issued a statement publicising the partnership. In the company’s statement, CEO, Sam Altman, said:

“We’re excited to partner with Apple to bring ChatGPT to their users in a new way. Apple shares our commitment to safety and innovation, and this partnership aligns with OpenAI’s mission to make advanced AI accessible to everyone. Together with Apple, we’re making it easier for people to benefit from what AI can offer.”

According to OpenAI, Apple is integrating ChatGPT into experiences within iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, allowing users to access ChatGPT’s capabilities, including image and document understanding. It added that Apple’s Siri can also tap into ChatGPT’s intelligence when helpful.

“Apple users are asked before any questions are sent to ChatGPT, along with any documents or photos, and Siri then presents the answer directly.

“Additionally, ChatGPT will be available in Apple’s systemwide Writing Tools, to help users generate content for anything they are writing about. Users can also tap into ChatGPT image tools to generate images in a wide variety of styles to complement what they are writing,” OpenAI stated.

What you should know

Apple had an early lead in AI after it launched Siri in 2011, but the technology was quickly overtaken by Google Assistant and Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa.

Then AI took another giant leap forward when OpenAI’s ChatGPT arrived at the end of 2022.

That led to a flurry of other services, including ones from Google, Microsoft and Meta Platforms Inc. Samsung Electronics Co. Apple’s biggest smartphone rival also integrated Google AI features into its devices earlier this year.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, will now have to show that the iPhone maker can lead again. The company also is contending with a broader sales slump.