Over the past decade, a new generation of mobile-first fintech companies has accelerated financial inclusion, bringing banking, payments, savings, and credit services to tens of millions of Nigerians who were previously underserved by the traditional financial system.

Nigeria’s financial landscape has undergone a quiet revolution.

Over the past decade, a new generation of mobile-first fintech companies has accelerated financial inclusion, bringing banking, payments, savings, and credit services to tens of millions of Nigerians who were previously underserved by the traditional financial system.

Today, sending money, getting a loan, or saving for the future can happen in seconds, from any smartphone, at any time of day.

With a strong growth in user adoption and mobile engagement recorded through the first half of 2026, Nigeria’s fintech industry continues to reshape the country’s financial services landscape.

Data from the Google Play Store shows that several fintech applications have exceeded one million downloads, with others going above ten million.

This shows the truly rapid growth of the industry and increasing consumer reliance on digital financial tools.

Here are the top 10 most-downloaded fintech apps in Nigeria as of June 2026 according to Google Play Store data.

10. Carbon — 5M+ Downloads

3.8-star rating

65K reviews

Carbon is a fully licensed digital bank, operating as Carbon Microfinance Bank under a CBN licence. The fintech offers instant loans, free payments, high-yield savings and investment products, Visa debit cards, and personal financial management tools.

It also offers free credit reports, making it one of the Nigerian fintechs that actively helps users understand and improve their credit profiles. Its BNPL (buy now, pay later) product allows users to spread purchases across three to six months interest-free.

Carbon has the longest pedigree of any app on this list. It was originally founded in 2012 as OneCredit by brothers Chijioke Dozie and Ngozi Dozie, both veterans of international finance (Chijioke from the IFC and Harvard Business School; Ngozi from JPMorgan). It later rebranded to Carbon in 2019.

With 3.8-star rating and 65k reviews, Carbon remains one of Nigeria’s highly rated digital banking and lending platforms.

9. JumiaPay — 5M+ Downloads

4.2-star rating

135K reviews

JumiaPay is the digital payments arm of Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce marketplace. The platform enables users to pay for orders on Jumia’s marketplace, purchase airtime, pay utility bills, and send money.

JumiaPay functions as a digital wallet designed primarily to remove the friction of cash-on-delivery for Jumia shoppers. The app also offers Jumia Lending, a credit product for sellers that is based on their sales history on the platform.

JumiaPay was introduced in August 2016 as Jumia’s in-house payment solution. It was born out of the parent company’s need to reduce its dependence on cash-on-delivery, a costly and operationally complex model. With a 4.2-star rating, JumiaPay has already secured a solid reputation in Nigeria’s competitive fintech market.

8. Palmcredit — 10M+ Downloads

4.5-star rating

238K reviews

Palmcredit is operated by Newedge Finance Limited. The fintech offers three tailored loan products including nano loans for smaller, urgent needs, device financing, and larger credit facilities for low- to mid-income earners. No collateral, guarantors, or paperwork are required.

Established in 2017 and headquartered in Lagos, Palmcredit has positioned itself as a financial inclusion tool targeting the large population of Nigerians, particularly salaried workers and informal sector employees, who couldn’t access credit through traditional channels.

It is fully licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, and by June 2026, it had crossed 10 million app downloads on the Google Play Store, making it one of the most downloaded fintech apps in the country.

7. Moniepoint — 10M+ Downloads

4.5-star rating

265K reviews

Moniepoint is Nigeria’s leading business banking and payments platform, providing POS terminals, business accounts, working capital loans, payment processing, and personal banking services.

The fintech serves as the financial backbone for millions of small and medium-sized businesses across Nigeria, particularly in informal trade sectors. Founded in 2015 as TeamApt by Tosin Eniolorunda and Felix Ike, both former engineers at Interswitch, Moniepoint began as a software company building backend systems for banks.

By 2023, it was processing over N8 trillion in monthly transactions and rebranded from TeamApt to Moniepoint Inc. Today, Moniepoint processes over $250 billion in annual transaction value. With a 4.5-star rating across 265k reviews, Moniepoint proves it remains a major player in Nigeria’s digital lending and banking ecosystem.

6. OKash — 10M+ Downloads

4.5-star rating

382K reviews

OKash is a digital micro-lending platform offering instant, collateral-free personal loans. The application process is entirely paperless; users submit details through the app and can receive a loan decision in under 15 seconds, with funds hitting their bank account within minutes.

Loan amounts range from N3,000 to N2,000,000, depending on credit profile. OKash was first introduced in Kenya in 2018 and expanded to Nigeria in 2019 as part of the broader OPay ecosystem. Okash was initially an embedded feature within the OPay app and operated in partnership with Blue Ridge Microfinance Bank Limited.

Over time, the loan product was separated into a standalone app to serve users independently and was removed from the OPay app during a 2020 business review. As of June 2026, the app has surpassed 10 million downloads, making it one of the most widely used digital lending products in the country.

With a 4.5-star rating and 382k reviews, Okash has secured a solid reputation in Nigeria’s competitive fintech market.

5. Kuda — 10M+ Downloads

4.5-star rating

390K reviews

Kuda is a digital-only bank that calls itself “the bank of the free” as it offers zero-fee accounts, free debit cards, instant transfers with a generous number of free monthly transactions, savings tools, and business banking. It holds a national microfinance bank licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria and serves both individual consumers and SMEs through a mobile-first platform.

Founded in 2018 and officially launched in 2019 by Babs Ogundeyi and Musty Mustapha, Kuda was the first digital-only bank in Nigeria to hold a standalone CBN licence, not a mobile wallet or a frontend piggybacking on another bank, but a fully licensed institution built from scratch.

By 2024, Kuda had processed over N56 trillion in transaction value since launch, and by 2025 had grown to more than 7 million customers. In early 2025, it received a national microfinance bank licence upgrade, permitting it to operate across all of Nigeria. With a current 4.5-star rating, Kuda continues to stand out as one of Nigeria’s most widely trusted fintech platforms.

4. FairMoney — 10M+ Downloads

4.5-star rating

916K reviews

FairMoney is a credit-led digital bank for emerging markets. The fintech offers instant personal loans, savings accounts, fixed deposits, current accounts, debit cards, and POS solutions for businesses.

Its lending engine uses machine learning to assess creditworthiness from smartphone and transaction data, and this enables loan decisions without formal documentation. Loan amounts range from N1,500 to N3,000,000, with repayment terms of up to 24 months.

Founded in 2017 by Laurin Hainy (CEO), Matthieu Gendreau, and Nicolas Berthozat, FairMoney launched in Nigeria as a mobile lending app before strategically expanding to India in 2020, where it processed half a million loans in just six months.

Fairmoney secured a microfinance bank licence from the CBN in July 2021. This move transformed it from a loan app into a full-service digital bank. With a 4.5-star rating and 916k reviews, Fairmoney has become a benchmark for user satisfaction in Nigeria’s fintech sector.

3. PalmPay — 10M+ Downloads

4.5-star rating

1M reviews

PalmPay is a consumer-facing digital payments platform that offers free transfers, bill payments, airtime purchases, savings, credit, and cashback rewards.

The fintech has built a particularly strong presence among everyday Nigerians through an extensive agent network of over 500,000 mobile money agents and a user-friendly interface that has made it a natural choice for first-time digital banking users.

PalmPay launched in Nigeria in November 2019, backed by a $40 million seed round led by Transsion Holdings, the Chinese company behind mobile phone brands Tecno, Itel, and Infinix, which are among the most popular smartphones in Nigeria.

This distribution advantage gave PalmPay a head start, as the app came pre-installed on many Transsion devices. By 2025, PalmPay had grown to 35 million registered users. As of June 2026, PalmPay serves 40 million users and 1 million merchants.

A strong 4.5-star rating and more than one million reviews signals Palmpay’s widespread acceptance among Nigerian consumers of digital credit and banking services.

2. OPay — 50M+ Downloads

4.5-star rating

1M reviews

OPay is Nigeria’s most dominant digital payments platform and the most downloaded fintech app in the country. It offers mobile wallet transfers, bill payments, airtime purchases, savings, investments, and merchant point-of-sale (PoS) services.

OPay functions as an all-in-one financial ecosystem for both consumers and small businesses, with an agent network that extends its reach into communities far from traditional bank branches.

Launched in Lagos in June 2018 as an offshoot of Norwegian browser company Opera, OPay began by winning Nigerians over with heavily subsidised ride-hailing and food delivery services before pivoting to become a full-scale fintech.

By 2022, the platform had surpassed 30 million users and 500,000 agents. As of June 2026, OPay has crossed the 45 million user mark. With 50 million downloads, it is one of the most downloaded fintech apps in Nigeria.

1. Branch — 50M+ Downloads

4.5-star rating

3M reviews

Branch is a digital financial platform offering instant collateral-free loans, free money transfers, bill payments, and investment products, all through a mobile app.

The fintech uses artificial intelligence to analyse smartphone usage patterns and repayment behaviour to assess users without requiring formal documentation. The investment product, launched in Nigeria, offers competitive annual returns, making Branch one of the few platforms in the market combining lending and savings under one roof.

Founded in 2015 by Matt Flannery, the co-founder of global microfinance pioneer Kiva, and Daniel Jung, Branch launched in Nigeria in 2017 as a single-product lending app. It quickly gained a following for its paperless, near-instant loan disbursements.

With 50+ million downloads, Branch ties OPay in popularity, but Branch edges OPay in sheer number of reviews, with over 3 million reviews and a 4.5-star rating, emerging as number one in our list.